Samsung's foldable lineup might get bigger than expected at Unpacked

TL;DR According to a new leak, Samsung could launch its triple-folding phone at Unpacked.

However, the device is only expected to become available in October.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 could also witness a longer-than-usual pre-order period.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is set for July 9, and while all eyes are on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, a leak from Setsuna Digital on Weibo hints at a surprise announcement. It looks like Samsung might also unveil its long-rumored triple-folding phone at Unpacked.

According to the leaker, the triple-fold device is expected to be announced in July but won’t hit shelves until October. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are only expected to ship out in August, suggesting a prolonged pre‑order period for buyers.

Setsuna Digital also recently shared pretty believable specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, some of which have also been corroborated by previous leaks and reveals. But, as with all leaks, this new information about Samsung’s triple-folding phone and the availability details of the new Galaxy Z Fold and Flip should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It’s also important to note that we’ve seen multiple leaked renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 courtesy of reliable leakers, and not one of them has leaked the triple-folding phone yet. Either Samsung is doing a great job of keeping it under wraps, or the phone might not get a full launch at Unpacked. It’s possible Samsung will merely give us a glimpse of the device, setting the stage for a launch later this year.

What we know about Samsung’s triple-folding phone

Rumours about Samsung’s ambitious triple‑screen “G Fold” have been circulating for months. A report previously claimed that the device could feature two inward‑folding hinges, offering a 9.96‑inch main display and a 6.49‑inch external screen, with no stylus support due to the lack of a digitizer.

Leaks also suggest Samsung’s triple-fold could get a titanium and aluminum frame, support 16GB of RAM, and likely run on a Snapdragon chipset. Insider information also notes Samsung may initially produce only about 200,000 units, with a limited first‑wave rollout, matching the approach taken with the Galaxy Z Fold SE.

If this latest leak pans out, Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 9 could reveal four foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and the so-called Galaxy G Fold. That said, the triple‑fold will likely be niche and pricey, something that shows off Samsung’s engineering prowess, but a device that very few will actually be able to afford.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.