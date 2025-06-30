How thin is the Galaxy Z Fold 7? New leak claims it's nearly record-breaking

Evan Blass

TL;DR According to a new leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be just 8.9mm thick when folded, making it significantly thinner than last year’s model, which measured 12.1mm.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also reportedly getting slimmer and lighter, with upgraded display specs and a larger 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung’s new foldables are just a few days away, and the leaks are coming in fast. The latest one spills out key specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, including details about how thin the devices are.

According to Weibo leaker Setsuna Digital, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will measure just 8.9mm when closed and 4.2mm when unfolded. Those are incredibly impressive numbers for a foldable phone and put Samsung’s new flagship right up there with the OPPO Find N5, which currently holds the crown at 8.93mm thick.

That said, HONOR’s upcoming Magic V5 will reportedly beat them both, coming in at just 8.8mm folded. Still, Samsung has made big strides, trimming the Fold down from 12.1mm last year to 8.9mm this time around.

Elsewhere, the leaker claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will weigh 215g and carry a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal screen. So both displays are a bit larger than last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The leaker also confirms some previously leaked details and reveals new specs, including that the device will pack a 200MP main camera, a 10MP front camera with a 100-degree wide-angle, an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame, a glass-ceramic back panel, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs

Evan Blass

The leak also includes details on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung’s next-gen clamshell foldable. It’s reportedly 13.7mm thick when closed and 6.5mm when unfolded, making it slimmer than the current Flip.

The phone is expected to weigh 188g and feature a 4.1-inch cover display with 1.25mm bezels, plus a 6.9-inch internal screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Both screens are tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The battery is also getting a bump, potentially going up to 4,300mAh, according to the leak.

What do you think of these leaked specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7? Let us know in the comments section.

