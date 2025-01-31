We might finally have a name for Samsung's triple-screen foldable

TL;DR A new blog post claims that Samsung’s first double-folding phone could be called the Galaxy G Fold.

The G Fold name might come from its G-shaped folding mechanism, which folds inward from both sides to protect the screen.

The device is rumored to have a 10-inch display and could launch as early as Q3 2025.

While Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are still months away from launch, we are already getting some juicy tidbits about the company’s first triple-screen foldable phone. A Naver blog post by yeux1122, citing industry sources and display analyst Ross Young, provides fresh details on what Samsung might call the device, when it could arrive, and how it aims to stand out.

Perhaps the most intriguing new detail is the possible name of the device. According to the blog post, Samsung’s double-folding phone could be called the Galaxy G Fold, following the naming pattern of its Z Fold series. While the reasoning behind the “G” branding isn’t clear, it may have something to do with the folding mechanism used in this phone.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Last year, HUAWEI launched the Mate XT, its own take on a triple-screen foldable phone. The device used an S-shaped folding mechanism, where the display bent inward at one point and outward at another. However, this design introduced some durability concerns, as the phone’s screen remained exposed even when folded.

Instead of an S-fold, Samsung will reportedly use a G-shaped fold, which was recently demonstrated in one of its G-Flex prototypes, as shown below. This design folds inward from both the left and right sides, covering and protecting the display entirely when closed. By avoiding an outward-facing screen when folded, Samsung’s approach should offer significantly better protection from scratches, impact damage, and wear over time.

According to the blog post, the rumored Galaxy G Fold could feature a 9.96-inch display, which would make it nearly 30% bigger than the Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch screen. When folded, its height is tipped to measure 6.54 inches, comparable to a standard smartphone.

The report notes that it will be similar in weight to “H,” which could be referring to HUAWEI’s Mate XT. However, Samsung’s tri-foldable is expected to be slightly thicker, likely due to the inward-folding design.

The blog also mentions that the G Fold will use newly developed displays and protective films that are distinct from those in current Z-series phones.

Notably, the launch window for this particular foldable appears to be shifting. While earlier speculation pointed to early 2026, the blog suggests Samsung could release the Galaxy G Fold as soon as Q3 2025, with Ross Young endorsing this timeline in an X post. However, production volumes are expected to be limited, and the price could be steep — positioning it as a niche, experimental offering rather than a mainstream flagship.

This exclusivity makes sense when considering Samsung’s recent track record with foldables. The company has struggled to bring major innovations to its Z Fold and Z Flip models in the past few years, often recycling the same internals and designs across multiple generations. Meanwhile, competitors like HUAWEI, OnePlus, and even Google have been pushing the boundaries with thinner, lighter, and more refined foldable devices.

Samsung has been playing it safe with its foldables for far too long. Unless it brings some serious advancements with the Galaxy G Fold, we could be looking at another foldable being marketed as the next big thing while offering a severely compromised smartphone experience.

