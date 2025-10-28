Google's Android app is already preparing for the Samsung tri-fold

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s tri-fold Galaxy just showed up in a list of phones set to get free premium Gemini.

Google’s app refers to this as the “2025” Samsung Trifold.

An appearance here suggests Samsung could be nearly ready to release the hardware.

Smartphone fans can be a fickle bunch. Foldable phones? Been there, done that. If you want to keep shoppers impressed, you’ve got to stay one step ahead of everyone else, and right now, that means building a (confoundingly labeled) “tri-fold” handset (that actually only folds twice). Multiple companies have been working on these concepts, and today we just checked out maybe the most eagerly awaited of them all: Samsung’s tri-fold Galaxy phone.

With Samsung showing off its hardware at APEC Summit this week, we’re hoping that we start learning some firm details about launch plans soon. But until we do, we’re left to come up with this information on our own, and we think we just found something in Google’s Android app.

Looking through the new 16.43.60.sa.arm64 build of the Google app, we’ve spotted an update to the internal list the app uses to keep track of devices eligible for free Gemini promotions. Seeing high-profile Samsung phones show up there is nothing new — the S25 series all got free Gemini promos, and we saw them return for the Fold 7 and Flip 7 this past summer. And now that list is growing again:

We’ve been wondering what kind of branding this phone might arrive under, and while the lack of “Galaxy Z” here probably shouldn’t be much worth reading into (considering its absence for all these other Samsung models, too), the persistence of “Trifold” is noteworthy.

Another big question has been when Samsung could be thinking of starting sales, and the multiple instances of “2025” popping up here sure make the case we’re looking at sooner, rather than later. That said, we wouldn’t exactly consider this internal list not even meant for user eyes as anything definitive, so don’t go making any bets just yet.

Of course, Samsung may not even be thinking of selling this phone in the US at all, so maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Still, seeing it appear here gives us hope — and with any luck some formal answers from Samsung could be just right around the corner.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

