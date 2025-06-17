Samsung's next foldables could arrive with a Google AI Pro freebie (APK teardown)

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Select Android smartphones offer an extended premium trial of Google’s AI services, including the Pixel 9 and Galaxy S25.

A recent Google app update suggests that the Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 will soon join that club.

It’s still unclear for how long this free offer might apply, but was 6 months for the S25 series.

Google’s premium AI offerings can pull off some really impressive feats — if you haven’t had a chance yet to see what kind of videos Veo 3 can generate, you’re really missing out. Those paid plans can also really get expensive, fast, especially with the introduction of this year’s new Ultra tier for an eye-watering $3,000 a year. Thankfully, Google offers plenty of much more accessible ways to get a taste of that premium AI experience, and today we may have identified one of the very next.

Buying a new phone these days isn’t quite what it used to be. Sure, the phones themselves are better than ever, but manufacturers have gotten increasingly stingy in terms of what they bundle in — earbuds dropped off the radar the second we lost headphone jacks, and good luck even getting a charger anymore. But even absent an array of pack-in goodies, some phones still step up to offer an assortment of subscription freebies.

We’ve already had some high-profile flagship launches bundle in access to what we had known as Gemini Advanced, now the Google AI Pro plan. Those include Google’s own Pixel 9 series, as well as Samsung’s first big launch of the year, the Galaxy S25.

While analyzing the changes in Google’s new version 16.23.69.sa.arm64 beta update to its Android app, we’ve spotted an addition to the list used to keep track of devices eligible for free Google AI offers: Samsung’s upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Unfortunately, we can’t see the full scope of Google’s offer from this list, so while it appears likely that Samsung’s new foldables will include a free Google AI Pro promotion, we can’t yet confirm the overall length of the free-service term. With the Galaxy S25 series, at least, users got six months of Gemini Advanced for free. If pressed, we’d certainly guess that the Fold 7 and Flip 7 would align with a similar duration — we just can’t yet say that with any certainty.

Rumors have pointed to a possible early July date for Samsung’s foldable launch, so it may just be a few more weeks before we get the complete picture on Samsung’s participation in this Gemini promo.

