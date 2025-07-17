With Samsung’s tri-fold on the horizon, TECNO unveils its own 'G-style' concept phone

TECNO

TL;DR TECNO has unveiled the Phantom Ultimate G Fold Concept, a slim, inward-folding tri-fold phone that will be showcased at MWC 2026.

It features a 9.94-inch display, dual-hinge “G-style” fold, and measures just 11.49mm when closed.

The design rivals the upcoming tri-fold from Samsung but remains a concept for now.

Two of the hot topics of 2025 regarding foldable phones are slimmer builds and the triple-fold design. TECNO’s latest concept phone hits both of these talking points, and we’re here for it.

The company has just unveiled the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept, a new tri-fold smartphone with an inward-folding design that TECNO claims is the world’s thinnest tri-fold form factor. The concept device is expected to be showcased at MWC 2026. We know that “tri-fold” is a slightly misleading way to refer to these three-panel devices, but the tech world seems to be running with it.

According to the press release, the phone features a dual-hinge “G-style” system that allows the 9.94-inch flexible display to fold inward twice, fully enclosing the screen when not in use. This approach protects the display from scratches and bumps, while a separate cover screen handles more typical smartphone tasks.

The idea of a G-shaped fold isn’t entirely unexplored. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy G Fold later this year with a similar inward-folding structure. While we don’t yet know how thick Samsung’s device will be, TECNO is highlighting compactness as a key differentiator from existing foldables. When folded, the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept measures just 11.49mm thick — comparable to many current dual-panel devices — and only 3.49mm when unfolded. This is thinner than the HUAWEI Mate XT, which opted for a bulkier S-style configuration that includes an outward fold, leaving part of the screen exposed.

TECNO’s design combines a small waterdrop hinge and a larger main hinge to enable gapless folding and multi-angle hovering. That means the phone can be partially propped open like a mini laptop or workstation — a feature familiar to Galaxy Z Fold users but now applied to a larger three-panel display.

Despite its complex folding mechanism, TECNO says the PHANTOM Ultimate G Fold Concept still includes flagship-tier features, such as a high-performance chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a battery exceeding 5,000mAh. The company also highlights its use of ultra-high-strength steel for the hinge and a 0.3mm Titan Fiber back cover to keep the weight and thickness in check.

This isn’t TECNO’s first foray into experimental designs. The company previously showed off another tri-fold concept, the PHANTOM ULTIMATE 2, during MWC 2025. While there’s no word yet on whether the G Fold Concept will be released commercially, it underlines TECNO’s growing interest in pushing foldable form factors.

