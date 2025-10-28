Breaking: This is our first real look at Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy (Updated: More images and video!)

Ice Universe

TL;DR Samsung’s tri-fold Galaxy phone is being showcased at the APEC Summit in South Korea.

First images of the phone have now appeared, thanks to Korean news outlets and tipster Ice Universe.

Update: October 28, 2025 (1:14 AM ET): Samsung is showing off the so-called Galaxy Z TriFold at an APEC Summit side event. We now have more images and a video from that event (courtesy of Korean news outlet Dailian) and tipster Ice Universe. Take a look below.

Original article: October 27, 2025 (11:51 PM ET): After years of rumors and concepts, we may finally be getting our first look at Samsung’s long-awaited tri-fold. Tipster Ice Universe has shared an alleged image, showing what looks to be Samsung’s first dual-folding phone, which is expected to be officially revealed in the coming days.

This offers our clearest look yet at the company’s next big foldable leap.

The leaked photos show a large, continuous display that folds twice. When unfolded, the device appears to transform into a tablet-like screen, while maintaining Samsung’s signature centered punch-hole camera up top. The bezels look fairly noticeable, and the folding mechanism seems to match Samsung’s Flex G prototypes and the animations of the phone we exclusively spotted a while back (see below).

Samsung’s tri-fold flagship is rumored to launch as the Galaxy Z Tri-Fold, which is what Ice Universe is calling it in their leak. It will likely comprise three distinct rear panels. The left-most rear panel is expected to house the triple rear camera setup, sitting on a camera island reminiscent of what we see on current Galaxy Z Fold models. The middle panel could hold the cover display, including the front-facing camera visible in Ice Universe’s leaked image.

Unlike HUAWEI’s Mate XT, which uses one inward and one outward folding hinge (an S-shaped design), Samsung’s upcoming foldable is said to use two inward-folding hinges, forming a G-shaped structure. This is why earlier reports suggested the phone might be called “Galaxy G Fold.” Samsung’s design choice should help better protect the flexible display when folded, while keeping the outer screen easily accessible.

Unfortunately, the new tri-fold Galaxy phone might not launch in the US and may be limited to Asian markets, particularly South Korea, China, Singapore, and Taiwan. We still don’t know how much it’ll cost.

