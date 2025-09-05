Samsung wasn't even the second-most popular foldable maker in Q2 2025

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung only accounted for third place in foldable phone shipments in Q2 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

HUAWEI was in first place, while Motorola was the runner-up.

This report doesn’t take Samsung’s latest foldables into account, as they launched in Q3.

Foldable phones only account for a small number of smartphones shipping globally, but a new market share report has revealed some bad news for Samsung for Q2 2025.

Counterpoint Research has published its foldable phone market share report for Q2 2025, and it turns out HUAWEI was on top with a 45% share. This is a significant boost from a year ago, when it held 32% of the market. The tracking firm attributed these results to the Chinese market, saying it accounts for the majority of foldable phone shipments globally. Furthermore, foldable shipments in general saw a 45% year-on-year increase.

It’s not uncommon to see Samsung in second place due to the popularity of HUAWEI foldables in China. That’s not the case with this latest report. Instead, Motorola was in second place with 28% of the market. That’s a giant gain from Q2 2024, when it only accounted for 14%.

Counterpoint senior research analyst Maurice Klaehne explained Motorola’s success: Motorola has helped stoke the US foldables market, raising segment shipments to the highest levels ever for a Q2. At a retail price of $699 for the base model, pricing has been a big success factor for Motorola’s Razr series, which has had the luxury of being the lowest-cost foldable phone in the US — nobody has yet come close. Meanwhile, Samsung only ranked in third place with 9% market share, a sizeable drop from 21% a year ago.

It’s worth noting that this report doesn’t take Samsung’s Galaxy Z7 series of foldable phones into account, as they launched in Q3 2025. So it’s not surprising to see Samsung with faltering market share in the quarter before its big foldable releases.

There is some encouraging news for the Galaxy maker, though. The Elec reports that Samsung now plans to produce 260,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 units in September compared to the original plan of 200,000 units. Furthermore, Samsung reportedly produced 430,000 Fold 7 units in August, versus the originally envisioned 320,000 units.

Unfortunately, Samsung apparently revised its plans for Z Flip 7 production. The company originally planned to produce 340,000 Flip 7 units in August, but ultimately produced 270,000 units. The company only produced 20,000 Flip 7 FE models in August (apparently matching its original plan), but plans to produce 10,000 units in September.

In any event, Samsung should have a much healthier Q3 2025 following its foldable launches. But I do wonder whether Motorola might have the edge (heh) over Samsung for a while yet in the Flip phone space. The Razr 2025 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and we’ve recently seen it drop down to $600.

