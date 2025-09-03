Motorola Razr 2025 drops back to its all-time low price of $600

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Motorola Razr (2025)

Foldable phones are still super cool little engineering feats. I still get pleasant conversations with random strangers when I use mine around town. The thing is, they have been pretty expensive until recently. The Motorola Razr 2025 is honestly the most affordable one that we would still recommend. It’s usually $699.99, but today the price is even better at $599.99, which happens to be the cheapest it has ever been. Buy the Motorola Razr 2025 for just $599.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount is applicable to all color versions available. These include Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Lightest Sky, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Spring Bud.

Motorola Razr 2025

Since small phones are becoming scarce, it seems that getting a flip phone is the next best option for those of us who don’t like bulky pockets. The only trick is that foldable phones are pricey, but things are improving, and you can find excellent deals like today’s.

The Motorola Razr 2025 is a mid-tier flip phone, making it a great option for those of you who don’t need all the bells and whistles of a premium handset. In fact, we’ve said this is the best first flip phone available.

Just make sure to set your expectations straight. Of course, you won’t get the same experience you would with a flip phone that costs $1,000 or more. That said, this is a great little phone if you’re more of a casual user and want to experience a foldable phone.

The device is actually pretty nice-looking and relatively sturdy. It has an aluminum frame and a stainless steel hinge, so it won’t break on you easily. The design is actually my favorite among flip phones. It has a tone of personality. I love the vegan leather back, and it comes in a variety of really fun colors. It even gets an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance!

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and 8GB of RAM. The performance won’t be jaw-dropping, but it can easily handle most apps and tasks. You’ll even be able to throw some gaming time into the equation.

Even the screen is surprisingly nice, offering a pretty large 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. If you don’t feel like unfolding the phone for everything, the 3.6-inch external screen is also great for quick tasks, notifications, etc. It helps that it will also use less power than the main screen.

Saving energy might be more important with this one, as it is still a foldable phone, and most of these suffer in the battery capacity department. This one isn’t as bad as you would think, though, featuring a 4,500mAh battery. When you need to recharge, you can do so at 30W wired or 15W wirelessly.

Remember, this is a record-low price, and it is the second time we’ve seen the price drop this low. Such deals don’t usually last long, so act quickly!

Extra deals: The other 2025 Razrs are also on sale!

The Motorola Razr 2025 is great, but it is mainly meant for more casual users. If you need an upgrade, keep in mind that the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 and Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 are also on sale.

The Motorola Razr Plus in Pantone Mocha Mousse is $200 off. This means you would be paying $799.99. Just keep in mind that only this specific color is discounted this low. The other versions are still on sale, but slightly more expensive at $849.99.

It comes with a few slight improvements. My favorite one is that it gets an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, which actually beats most of the phones in the market. It also gets improved performance, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and 12GB of RAM. The camera is slightly better, too, offering two 50MP cameras. Oddly enough, it has one significant downside: it has a smaller battery than the base Razr at 4,000mAh.

If you want the Motorola Razr Ultra, let us tell you this is no slouch. Many would argue it’s the best flip phone so far, even beating Samsung’s. It comes with a much more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is the same one all premium handsets have in 2025. It also gets 16GB of RAM, supercharging your multitasking significantly. This one also gets the biggest battery at 4,700W. Recharging is also much faster at 68W wired and 30W wirelessly.

