Samsung deals: Here are a bunch of discounts for students!

We know most of you aren’t ready for vacations to end, but the time to get back to school is almost here. Ready or not, we know having the right tools can make all the difference in your studies, and Samsung has a bunch of deals to help you get back to the classroom both in style and prepared. Samsung’s 2024 Back To School Offers can save you cash on new technology. Let’s go over some of the hottest offers we think will help students the most.

Who qualifies for Samsung’s student discounts? First things first, we must let you know you can’t just waltz into Samsung’s website, say you’re a student, and take advantage of all these great discounts. You must register your Samsung account as a student first, which requires verification. The verification process also requires a university email address.

How to access Samsung student discounts: Go to Samsung’s Student web page. Click on Register now to create a new account, or Log in if you already have one. Enter your university email address as your default email. A verification link will be sent to your email address. Click on this link, and you’ll be redirected to the Samsung student shop.

Here are the hottest Samsung Back to School Offers With that out of the way, let’s go over the hottest Samsung deals for students.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Samsung laptop deals: Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and a free portable SSD for $1,900 ($500 off)

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 for $1,400 ($500 off) Samsung’s laptop student deals are both on high-end devices. While you are saving a whole $500, the cheapest option is still $1,400. That said, these are excellent computers if you’re studying something that requires running demanding tasks on your computer. Media production and editing come to mind. And if you get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, you get a very nice portable SSD, which has a $175 value. That should help store all those clips, photos, and files.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

You can also take advantage of special trade-in offers! If you have old devices you think are worth some cash, Samsung also has some special offers on trade-ins. Here’s how much you can save on the devices we listed.

Samsung max trade-in values: When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Up to $1,200

Up to $1,200 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Up to $650

Up to $650 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Up to $750

Up to $750 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Up to $800

Up to $800 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Up to $350

Up to $350 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Up to $600

Up to $600 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: Up to $500

Up to $500 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Up to $350

Up to $350 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Up to $250

Up to $250 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Up to $100

Up to $100 When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Up to $100 Just fill in the trade-in details during your purchase, and you can get an estimate of how much you can get for the device. Remember that most of these deals end around August 18, so you best act quickly. Go get yours while the sale is hot, and you can get it all set up before school starts.

