Samsung deals: Here are a bunch of discounts for students!
We know most of you aren’t ready for vacations to end, but the time to get back to school is almost here. Ready or not, we know having the right tools can make all the difference in your studies, and Samsung has a bunch of deals to help you get back to the classroom both in style and prepared. Samsung’s 2024 Back To School Offers can save you cash on new technology. Let’s go over some of the hottest offers we think will help students the most.
Who qualifies for Samsung’s student discounts?
First things first, we must let you know you can’t just waltz into Samsung’s website, say you’re a student, and take advantage of all these great discounts. You must register your Samsung account as a student first, which requires verification. The verification process also requires a university email address.
How to access Samsung student discounts:
- Go to Samsung’s Student web page.
- Click on Register now to create a new account, or Log in if you already have one.
- Enter your university email address as your default email.
- A verification link will be sent to your email address. Click on this link, and you’ll be redirected to the Samsung student shop.
Here are the hottest Samsung Back to School Offers
With that out of the way, let’s go over the hottest Samsung deals for students.
Samsung deals on smartphones:
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,615 ($405 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for $1,045 ($175 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,170 ($130 off)
If you need any smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and S24 Ultra are great, but we especially think the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be beneficial to students, if they can afford it. This is because the foldable device can double as a tablet. Additionally, it has S Pen support, so it could even become a great note-taking tool.
Samsung tablet deals:
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $700 ($100 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus for $880 ($120 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,050 ($150 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage for $600 ($100 off)
Now, if all you need is a tablet, then you might be better off getting a dedicated Samsung Galaxy Tab. This will be cheaper than getting the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and you’ll also get more screen real estate. All of these are great, but we think most students would actually be just fine with the Tab S9 or the Tab S9 FE. The other tablets might be overkill unless you have a specific reason for the extra power.
Samsung laptop deals:
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra and a free portable SSD for $1,900 ($500 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 for $1,400 ($500 off)
Samsung’s laptop student deals are both on high-end devices. While you are saving a whole $500, the cheapest option is still $1,400. That said, these are excellent computers if you’re studying something that requires running demanding tasks on your computer. Media production and editing come to mind. And if you get the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, you get a very nice portable SSD, which has a $175 value. That should help store all those clips, photos, and files.
Samsung deals on accessories:
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $520 ($130 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi for $255 ($45 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with case for $212.49 ($37.50 off)
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 with case for $153 ($27 off)
It’s a bit hard to justify getting a Galaxy Watch 7 or Watch Ultra, as we can’t think of any situations in which a smartwatch will help with your studies. Not to mention, students are usually on a tight budget. That said, we do believe headphones are a good acquisition, and the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro are great options. You may want to listen to a recorded lecture or watch an online class without bothering others. Additionally, both of these have ANC, which will come in very handy when you’re in a loud place.
You can also take advantage of special trade-in offers!
If you have old devices you think are worth some cash, Samsung also has some special offers on trade-ins. Here’s how much you can save on the devices we listed.
Samsung max trade-in values:
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Up to $1,200
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Up to $650
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Up to $750
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series: Up to $800
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Up to $350
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Up to $600
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: Up to $500
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Up to $350
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Up to $250
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Up to $100
- When you buy a Samsung Galaxy Buds 3: Up to $100
Just fill in the trade-in details during your purchase, and you can get an estimate of how much you can get for the device.
Remember that most of these deals end around August 18, so you best act quickly. Go get yours while the sale is hot, and you can get it all set up before school starts.