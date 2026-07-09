Samsung admits a Good Lock module is making a useful feature disappear

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR RegiStar, a Good Lock module for tidying up Settings on Galaxy devices, is causing an issue for Galaxy Buds users.

It’s making the Galaxy Buds shortcut disappear from the top of Settings.

Samsung has acknowledged the issue and says it will deliver a fix in One UI 9.

RegiStar is a Good Lock module that enhances the Settings experience for Samsung Galaxy users. It allows them to reorganize Settings to their liking, set up back-tap gestures, or customize what the power button does when held down. Despite the promised convenience, a recent version of the module is breaking functionality for some, particularly those who use Galaxy Buds.

When you connect a pair of Galaxy Buds to your Samsung phone or tablet, a small shortcut emerges on the top of the device’s Settings. This makes it easier for users to access controls for their Galaxy Buds, rather than having to comb through multiple menus and submenus to find the relevant settings. However, for those using RegiStar, this functionality appears to be broken.

A user has reported on Samsung’s Community forums that using the RegiStar Good Lock module causes the Galaxy Buds shortcut to disappear from the top of Settings. Interestingly, the option is visible in RegiStar’s settings, but the option doesn’t appear in Settings once the setup is complete.

I was able to replicate it on my Galaxy S25 Ultra with a pair of Buds 2 Pro and can confirm the shortcut indeed disappears after installing RegiStar, as you can see below.

Galaxy Buds shortcut before installing RegiStar RegiStar settings Galaxy Buds shortcut disappears after installing RegiStar

Another user chimed in and said the section sometimes appears at the bottom of the page instead of the top while using RegiStar. The OP, however, wasn’t lucky to get it working.

The error was further confirmed by a Community moderator, who apologized for the issue and said that an update would be coming with One UI 9. Now, depending on the phone’s age, that timeline could range from a few weeks to several months. That’s because even if Samsung announces One UI 9 at its Unpacked event, scheduled for July 22, it likely won’t ship it to all compatible phones immediately.

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