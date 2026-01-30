Is Samsung still the Android king or is it past its peak?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

For years, Samsung has reliably led the Android world, releasing new, cutting-edge devices that pushed various boundaries. Just look at its device archives. The quirky Galaxy S4 Zoom with its extendable zoom camera, the motorized swivel-camera Galaxy A80, the pioneering Galaxy Fold, and the daring Galaxy Note Edge all come to mind. All these devices left me a little giddy when I first used them.

Of course, the core of a company consists of more sensible, consumer-friendly products, and there are plenty of tamer devices that have helped Samsung secure its place in the mobile world. However, I often wonder whether this tendency to play it too safe is part of a growing problem.

Samsung’s 2026 roadmap recently leaked, and it paints a rather bleak picture. After the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Galaxy S25 Edge unveiled months ago, it appears that few novel devices are planned for the rest of the year.

Even beyond the halo products, leaks suggest that Samsung still isn’t really trying with its upper-range models. We’ve already seen the company strip a core S Pen feature from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, while the Galaxy S26 series seemingly won’t bring any major upgrades. Then there are the Galaxy S line’s cameras, which have remained mostly unchanged for four generations. Consumers are also frustrated, at least according to recent survey results. A swathe of Android Authority readers are disillusioned with Samsung’s tame flagship phone strategy.

Personally, I still appreciate Samsung as an Android OEM. One UI is the best skin I’ve ever used, and the steady, reliable rollouts of software updates fill me with confidence. Using a Samsung phone is a safe bet, even if it’s no longer an exciting one.

All this begs the question: Do you believe that Samsung is past its peak? Is it all downhill from here, or does the company still have a few tricks up its sleeve? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are some more questions: Do you still get excited about using new Samsung flagships?

Has Samsung passed its peak? If so, what era do you believe the company was at its best?

What are your thoughts on the company’s ambitious foldable program compared to its conservative flagship line? Should Samsung continue to push boundaries in both areas?

If you could revive an old Samsung phone with modern software and hardware, which device would you pick?

What is your opinion on the Galaxy A line? Do you still see it as a middling mid-range series?

If you use another device, what does Samsung need to attract you to its products in the future?

Is Samsung past its peak? 14 votes Yes, Samsung is past its peak. 36 % No, Samsung isn't yet past its peak. 64 %

Why do you think Samsung doesn't offer big upgrades very often? 6 votes Production challenges 33 % Reliability/safety concerns 17 % Profit margin concerns 33 % A lack of competition 0 % Internal obligations 17 % Other (leave a comment) 0 %

