Samsung's One UI 8.5 update makes quick settings pop with cleaner, glassier design

TL;DR Samsung appears to have further reworked the Quick Settings panel in the latest One UI 8.5 build.

The leak shows dark outlines outside Quick Settings tiles along with a subtle, glass-like interface.

This adds to the list of features seemingly inspired by Apple’s latest design changes in iOS 26, though it’s not entirely the same.

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 software for Galaxy smartphones and tablets is set to bring several significant design changes over the current UI. One of these is a refreshed Quick Settings panel, which is expected to become more dynamic and customizable with this future update. Although One UI 8.5 is likely to arrive alongside the Galaxy S26 series — and the beta isn’t coming for the whole of November either, plenty of leaks have given us an overview of these design changes.

While a revamped Quick Settings panel has already been spotted in previously leaked builds of One UI 8.5, the latest leak gives us a better look at additional options it could bring. Tipster Tarun Vats shared a screenshot of the updated panel on X, showing that quick settings tiles for various shortcuts now have a thin outline. This is predominantly visible when the shortcut is disabled.

While it’s a subtle touch, the outline also visually separates the tile from the background. Additionally, it should be slightly easier on the eyes, especially when you’re haphazardly searching for the right one.

While we’re not entirely sure, Samsung also appears to have made the background color slightly less saturated than in previous iterations, further improving visibility. Besides that, the UI now seems to adopt a glass-like aesthetic that might align with Samsung’s other plans for an overhauled interface, seemingly inspired by Apple’s latest iOS 26.

Vats also illustrates the option to decouple the volume and brightness sliders, as well as the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi buttons, which is currently not possible in One UI 8. Another feature the One UI 8.5 interface is expected to bring is the ability to resize individual quick settings tiles, similar to a feature added to Android 16.

As we mentioned above, the stable One UI 8.5 build may only arrive alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year. Although a beta was previously slated to arrive in November, Samsung has reportedly delayed those plans, too. In the weeks leading up to the beta, we might see some changes to the current interface. If — and when — that happens, we will be sure to inform you of the changes.

