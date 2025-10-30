Samsung teases Galaxy S26 with next-gen AI, custom chip, and new camera sensors

Android Headlines

TL;DR Samsung VP Daniel Araujo says the Galaxy S26 series will bring next-gen AI, a new custom chip, and upgraded cameras.

The company has promised more innovation on foldables in 2026.

Galaxy Watches are also in line to receive expanded AI health features.

Samsung just announced its quarterly earnings, setting the stage for the Galaxy S26 series. Speaking during the company’s Q3 2025 earnings call, Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Division, said that the Galaxy S26 lineup will “revolutionize the user experience with user-centric, next-gen AI, a second-generation custom AP, and stronger performance, including new camera sensors.”

In saying so, Araujo has most likely confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will be powered by the Exynos 2600, at least in some regions. The Exynos 2600 is said to be the first 2nm chip produced by Samsung’s foundry. Previous reports have also confirmed that Samsung will also use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to power the Galaxy S26 series, meaning we’re once again in for a dual-chip strategy.

According to a previous report, only the standard Galaxy S26 will feature an Exynos chip, while the other models will have a Qualcomm chip inside them. However, nothing can be certain until Samsung officially reveals more details.

That said, the custom AP Araujo is referring to could also mean a “For Galaxy” Snapdragon processor. In a follow-up question after the earnings call, Araujo said that “for the Galaxy S26, the AP (chipset) evaluation is still underway, so we can’t yet confirm our next year’s flagship lineup.”

What’s in store for Samsung in 2026? Araujo added that Samsung plans to continue innovating its foldable lineup, aiming to “strengthen our product portfolio and provide new experiences to expand our customer base.” The company also plans to expand health-focused AI features in Galaxy Watches and grow its TWS lineup with new products.

Samsung also emphasized the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and noted that the company witnessed a steady demand for flagship phones, tablets, and wearables in the quarter.

While Samsung’s sales in North America and South Korea declined slightly, its overall performance improved compared to last year.

Looking ahead, Samsung says it’ll double down on AI-powered smartphones, including the upcoming Galaxy S26 series and new foldables. The company plans to use seasonal promotions and push ecosystem devices such as watches and earbuds to keep its momentum going.

Samsung says it will focus on AI leadership and innovative form factors in 2026. The company also anticipates price increases in key components such as memory, which might drive up smartphone prices.

