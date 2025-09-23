One UI 8.5 wants to help... write Amazon reviews for you?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A screenshot detailing a handful of new AI features in One UI 8.5 has surfaced.

Most of the previously unseen features repackage existing functionality into new tools.

An existing feature called Social composer will apparently now generate product reviews.

We’ve been seeing a lot of Samsung’s upcoming One UI 8.5 lately. Based on a leaked build of the forthcoming update, we’re expecting changes like an iOS-flavored visual refresh — and of course, plenty of new AI-powered features.

Early this morning, Twitter user nirmalsri7 shared a screenshot detailing a handful of these new AI tools (via SammyGuru). Based on the descriptions in the screenshot, there are still questions about what exactly the features will do, but the overarching theme is that One UI 8.5 will be using AI to take action on your behalf in plenty of contexts — including generating online product reviews for purchases in some markets.

A screenshot of Galaxy AI settings purportedly taken on a build of One UI 8.5 lists some previously unseen AI tools alongside ones we’ve seen before. In addition to existing capabilities like Call assist and Writing assist, it looks like One UI 8.5 will introduce a few new tools: Meeting assist, Touch assistant, Smart clipboard, and new functionality for an existing One UI feature called Social composer.

Meeting assist is meant to translate the content of “meeting conversations and presentation screens” in real time. Translating spoken conversations and still images is already possible with existing tools, so Meeting assist will presumably repackage those capabilities into a workflow tailor-made for business meetings.

Touch assistant’s description says the feature will “Improve your reading efficiency by processing the text shown on the screen.” That could mean any number of things, but given the feature’s name, it seems likely it’ll be activated by touching the text you’re reading.

Smart clipboard will make suggestions based on text you’ve copied, offering to do things like summarizing or translating your selection. Again, these actions are already possible using existing smartphone features, but speeding up the workflow could shave a couple of seconds off certain niche use cases.

Social composer is an existing tool currently only available in China that generates text for social media posts based on images you’ve uploaded, in case you’re ever at a loss for words about how cute your cats are. The updated description in today’s new screenshot also says that Social composer can “generate reviews based on your purchases” in shopping apps.

Fabricating reviews using software that’s inherently incapable of having direct knowledge of the products it’s describing, let alone a user’s subjective experience with those products, seems like a flatly bad idea on its face; as described, those reviews would have no basis in reality, making them useless to anyone who might read them. We’ll have to see how Social composer works in practice to know for sure, though — and whether the feature makes an appearance outside the Chinese market once One UI 8.5 drops.

This post has been updated to more accurately reflect availability of the Social composer feature.

