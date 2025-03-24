Samsung restores its One UI 7 US release plans as quietly as it took them down

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Last week, Samsung shared an April 7 date for the release of One UI 7 updates for existing hardware.

The company revised that to April 10 for the US, before taking its entire US announcement offline.

Samsung now appears to have restored that prior announcement, and the April 10 date is back.

For loyal Samsung fans waiting oh-so-patiently for their Android 15-based One UI 7 update to arrive, last week was just an absolute rollercoaster. Samsung started things off strong by sharing its plans for stable One UI 7 updates coming to eligible Galaxy devices beginning April 7. Days later, the first hiccup arrived, as Samsung revised that date for the US market in specific, talking about getting the update ball rolling on April 10, instead. By Friday, however, Samsung had taken its announcement down from its US newsroom, leaving us unsure what to think.

At the time, we reached out to Samsung contacts in an attempt to get an explanation for that confusing move, but did not hear back about anything to clarify why we were seeing what we were. Even as those answers continue to evade us, we’re now wondering if there might not be anything to worry about at all, as Samsung’s One UI 7 press release has been restored and the company is back to highlighting that April 10 date for the update’s US start (via SamMobile).

Comparing the restored post against an Internet Archive copy from last week, we can confirm that the text has been left intact, and the announcement’s brief disappearing act didn’t involve any revision to its contents. That means that Samsung’s plan is still to get One UI 7 updates in the US started by making them available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6.

Of course, those are just some of the highest profile and most recently released Galaxy devices to be in line for One UI 7 updates, and Samsung intends to bring its latest software to those other eligible devices as well — it has just yet to commit to any firm timetable for when those releases might be made available. Hopefully, if it ever does get around to sharing some more dates, they’re communicated with Galaxy owners in a slightly less super-confusing manner than we got this time around.

