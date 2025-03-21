Samsung's One UI 7 release plans somehow just got even more confusing

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung started the week off by announcing an April 7 date for beginning distribution of One UI 7 updates to Galaxy smartphones.

The company soon amended its statement, saying that Galaxy owners in the US would start getting updates on April 10.

Now even that correction has been taken down from Samsung’s newsroom, leaving users in the US unsure what to expect.

What in the world is going on with Samsung’s plans for releasing One UI 7? The company’s users have been waiting for their Android 15-based update since last year, and while we’ve slowly seen expanded access to the beta arrive, everyone’s been wondering when One UI 7 would finally be ready for public release. Earlier this week Samsung started setting the stage for that long-overdue event, announcing its intent to begin distributing One UI 7 on April 7. And then everything started falling apart.

Initially, it looked like that April 7 date was the target everywhere, and Samsung would get the One UI 7 ball rolling with releases for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. But a couple days later Samsung started changing its tune a little bit, still beginning distribution on April 7 internationally, but now telling Galaxy users in the US to expect their first updates to land on April 10, instead.

OK, so what’s a few more days after having waited this long, right? The delay itself really didn’t seem like a big deal, but we were starting to get a little concerned that Samsung’s communication surrounding this release was already becoming so messy. Indeed, the situation has continued to devolve.

As of today, the press release Samsung published to its own US newsroom about One UI 7 release plans has been taken down. SamMobile spotted the change, and while the main newsroom page still advertises One UI 7 and invites visitors to “Learn about the official rollout beginning this April,” attempting to click through to the story no longer takes readers anywhere.

We’ve reached out to Samsung in an attempt to learn what’s going on with this inconsistent messaging about One UI 7 release plans for the US market, and will update this post with anything we’re able to discover. Internationally, the manufacturer seems to be sticking with its initial timetable, and the main Samsung Mobile Press site still confirms that April 7 date. What this all means for Galaxy users in the US remains to be seen.

