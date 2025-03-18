Breaking: Samsung finally locks in One UI 7 release date — Here’s when it’s coming!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has officially confirmed that the stable One UI 7 update will start rolling out to older Galaxy flagships starting April 7.

The update will first be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

It will gradually expand to other models, including the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S10 series, and Tab S9 series.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the One UI 7 rollout will begin on April 7. While we’ve already had a good look at One UI 7—thanks to its availability on the Galaxy S25 series and the ongoing beta program for the Galaxy S24 lineup—the stable update is now set to launch. Starting April 7, the update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung has also outlined a broader rollout plan, confirming that the Android 15-based update will gradually expand to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. According to the company’s official press release, the next batch of devices includes the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series. While more devices will eventually receive One UI 7, these are the models slated to get the update first.

With the stable rollout set for April 7, it’s possible that the latest One UI 7 Beta 5 will be the final beta update for the Galaxy S24 series. However, there’s still a chance that Samsung could release one last beta update before the stable version arrives.

