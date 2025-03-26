Samsung lays out its timetable for One UI 7 on older Galaxy hardware

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will start releasing One UI 7 for last year’s Galaxy flagships on April 7.

While the company hasn’t talked a lot about its schedule for older devices, Samsung Czechia offers a few hints.

It looks like we can expect updates to expand to older generations roughly every week or so.

Samsung’s next big update is very nearly completed for Galaxy phones and tablets, and the company’s fans could not be more ready for it. We’ve been waiting for One UI 7 updates for existing Galaxy hardware since last year, and after months and months of beta testing, it’s finally almost time for the stable public release. Samsung has already shared when it intends to hit “start” on those updates, and we’re now beginning to get a little more information about how availability will progress for different devices.

It all starts happening on April 7, when Samsung has committed to releasing its first One UI 7 updates for existing Galaxy devices. In announcing that date last week, the company confirmed plans for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 to be first in line for updates.

We’ve also heard Samsung talk a little about which older models would be getting One UI 7 after that, but while the company’s Singapore newsroom shared a list of devices, it didn’t offer anything more about a timetable.

For that, it turns out, we can look to Samsung Czechia, where the company offers a quite detailed breakdown of its release strategy. And while we can obviously expect that this may differ slightly from other international markets, it’s probably also relatively close to what we’ll see elsewhere.

Czechia is getting started a few days late, with that first update hitting the Galaxy S24 series , Z Flip6, and Z Fold6 on April 10, just like in the US. Then one week later (so, around April 17), One UI 7 will be coming to the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 series, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5.

The company also confirms its intent to release updates for the Galaxy S23 FE and S22 series, but doesn’t share a timetable more precise than “in the coming weeks.”

Samsung additionally has some news about its update strategy for tablets, and in Czechia, One UI 7 will land for the Galaxy Tab S10 in “mid-April.” The Galaxy Tab S9’s update should be out one week later, with the Tab S8’s arriving before the end of the month. Beyond that, look for One UI 7 for “other tablets” sometime in May.

None of that sounds too controversial, and if Samsung sticks to a similar timetable in all its international markets, we imagine we’re going to have a lot of very happy Galaxy users by this time next month.

