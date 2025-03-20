Samsung quietly expands One UI 7 device update list, here's who benefits

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Singapore newsroom has confirmed the expanded list of eligible devices for its upcoming One UI 7 update.

Older flagships like the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, previous generations of foldables, and select tablets have been added.

The company has yet to confirm rollout eligibility for mid-range and budget models.

One UI 7 has been on our minds ever since Android 15 began rolling out in October 2024, but it’s still not on our Galaxy phones. Samsung took its own sweet time in starting the beta program, and only recently did the company announce that the One UI 7 stable update will be coming next month. The company has finally announced an expanded list of devices eligible for the One UI 7 update.

As spotted by Sammyfans, Samsung’s Singapore newsroom has shared details about One UI 7 for its region. In addition to the rollout date, the announcement mentions the devices that will get the update. This list has the usual devices we already know about, but Samsung has sneakily added more devices to the list without sharing a similar update on its Global or US newsrooms. However, we can safely expect all the mentioned devices to get the update globally, albeit with different rollout dates depending on the region.

Here’s the complete list of One UI 7 eligible devices: Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S24 Series Galaxy S24 FE Galaxy S23 Series Galaxy S23 FE Galaxy S22 Series Galaxy S21 Series Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab: Galaxy Tab S10 Series Galaxy Tab S9 Series Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series Galaxy Tab S8 Series Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

New additions to the list include older flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, older foldables, and older tablets. These are not surprising as the flagship devices are within their software update window. Samsung has yet to mention details for One UI 7 rollout for its mid-range and budget lineups, so everyone is still left to guess when the Android 15 update is coming for those.

