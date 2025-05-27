One UI 7 is for more than just flagships, and Samsung's update is rolling out to more phones now

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung began releasing One UI 7 to phones on April 7 starting with the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 series.

The One UI 7 update has just rolled out to the Korean Galaxy A53 5G, European Galaxy A54 5G, and Indian Galaxy M34.

Other markets and devices should also be getting the update in the coming days.

Back in April, Samsung started to release its Android 15 One UI 7 update to devices, beginning with the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The staggered schedule for One UI 7 means that it hasn’t been the fastest update, but Samsung continues to make progress with its updated release schedule, as three more devices can get the latest One UI version.

SamMobile shares news of One UI 7 updates for the Galaxy A53 5G, A54 5G, and M34. With One UI 7 hitting these devices now, that actually puts all three of them ahead of schedule, because they were originally slated for a June release. For the A54 5G in particular, Samsung initially released the One UI 7 update earlier in Asian markets, so it is finally reaching the other locales now. And the A53 5G, one of Samsung’s most popular Galaxy A-series phones, is dropping in Korea first before other regions.

For the Korean A53, the update can be identified by build number A536NKSU9FYE1, and it’s about 3.4GB. The European A54 update has build number A546BXXUCDYDB and is roughly 3.5GB in size. And for the Indian M34 update, it’s identifiable with build number M346BXXU7DYE1 and is 3.6GB. Other markets with these phones should see the update roll out eventually.

The One UI 7 update for these three phones can be downloaded by going to Settings > Software update and then selecting the “Download and install” button.

According to Samsung’s release schedule, which was recently updated, most models that are eligible to get One UI 7 should get it by June. Two devices won’t be getting One UI 7 until July, which would be the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy A05s. And even though we still have to wait for quite a few phones and tablets to get One UI 7, some people are already gearing up for the Android 16 One UI 8 beta with the Galaxy S25 series.

While One UI 7 has a new look that is designed for better personalization and more intuitive AI features, the rollout hasn’t been without some bumps. A lot of people weren’t too happy with the fact that Samsung decided to split up notifications and the quick settings panel into separate pages, and this was enabled by default instead of being opt-in (yes, you can change it). Other changes, like the new notification lock screen icons and Gemini taking the power button hostage, didn’t sit well with users either.

If you’re still waiting for the One UI 7 update on your phone, don’t worry. There are still a handful of devices that should be getting the update in June, which is just a few days away.

