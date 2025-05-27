One UI 8 beta is coming soon: Who's getting it, where, and how you can join

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung is gearing up to launch the One UI 8 beta, based on Android 16. The update could arrive any day now, with Samsung setting up official One UI 8 beta program pages and banners on its community forums and Members app for multiple countries. However, as with every new One UI beta, some burning questions remain unanswered. Which Galaxy devices will be eligible for receiving the One UI 8 beta update, and where will the beta land first?

The good news is that, based on what we’re seeing about One UI 8 right now and Samsung’s historical rollout patterns, we may already have answers for these questions. Here are all the One UI 8 beta program availability details you need to know.

One UI 8 beta: Eligible devices

Samsung can be expected to limit the initial rollout of the One UI 8 beta to its flagship Galaxy S25 series. Based on the company’s past behavior, especially with the One UI 7 beta, it seems likely that these will be the first set of Samsung devices to get the One UI 8 beta update at launch: Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra The Galaxy flagship trio is nearly guaranteed to be the first recipients of the One UI 8 beta, following the precedent Samsung set with the One UI 7 beta and the Galaxy S24 series last year. In fact, tipster Tarun Vats has spotted the first One UI 8 beta build “S938BXXU3ZYEA” for the Galaxy S25 series on Samsung’s servers at the beginning of May, which has since been updated to build number “S938BXXU3ZYER” as of May 27, 2025.

What about the Galaxy S25 Edge?

While the Galaxy S25 Edge technically belongs to the Galaxy S25 family, it may not receive the beta, or at least not at the same time as the other models. If the phone does join the One UI 8 beta program, we expect a delay in its eligibility due to Samsung’s staggered software development and testing cycles.

Samsung is also planning to release a Galaxy S25 FE model later this year, but the device is expected to ship with One UI 8 pre-installed, making it irrelevant to the beta conversation.

One UI 8 beta on older Galaxy devices?

As was the case with One UI 7, Samsung could eventually open the One UI 8 beta program to older Galaxy models like the Galaxy S24 series or the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. However, that may not happen for several months. For context, the One UI 7 beta launched exclusively for the Galaxy S24 lineup in December 2024 and stayed that way for quite a while, before reaching the foldables, select Galaxy tablets, and some Galaxy A series phones in March 2025.

So while it’s possible and likely older Samsung phones and tablets could be added to the One UI 8 beta program later, we want you to temper your expectations for now.

Regions where the One UI 8 beta will drop first Samsung’s community forums and Members app for the following countries are showing signs of the One UI 8 beta program incoming: United States

South Korea

Germany

United Kingdom

India

Poland Most of these regions consistently appear in early One UI beta waves. Samsung has strong beta user bases in these regions that help the company generate valuable feedback for new software.

One UI 8 beta launch and new Beta Program Home details

Since Android 16 is almost out the door, the One UI 8 beta program is expected to begin early this year. With hints about the program now arriving on the Samsung Members app and the company’s forums, it’s expected that the program could arrive anytime this month. If all goes well, beta registrations should open in the coming weeks.

Samsung has created a new Beta Program Home.

Once the beta program officially kicks off in your country, you can head over to the Samsung Members app and look for the “One UI Beta Program” banner to enroll and test out the new software. Samsung has created a new “Beta Program Home,” which is a dedicated space in the Samsung Members app for all beta-related information. It consists of One UI Beta, One UI Watch Beta, App Beta, and Beta tips. You can now check Beta programs for all models and apps currently in progress, and join each model’s Beta test from this space. You’ll also see options to leave the beta, update, or rollback on this page.