Wondering when your device will get One UI 7? Samsung just updated its schedule

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The schedule for the One UI 7 rollout has been updated.

The schedule shows what devices are still waiting and when they will receive the update.

Most devices should get One UI 7 by June, but two devices are scheduled for July.

The One UI 7 rollout hasn’t exactly been the fastest release, but Samsung is making progress. If you’re still waiting on the update to arrive on your device, then you’re probably wondering how much longer you’ll have to wait. An updated rollout schedule now tells us when we can expect the update to arrive on the remaining eligible devices.

On X (formerly Twitter), tipster Tarun Vats shared screenshots of a new One UI 7 update schedule spotted on Samsung Germany’s website. The schedule lists all the devices that have already received the new OS and those still in the waiting line.

According to this schedule, it appears that a majority of the devices that have yet to receive One UI 7 will get the update sometime in June. Meanwhile, there are two devices — the Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy A05s — that are scheduled for July.

As the One UI 7 rollout continues, the One UI 8 update is nipping at its heels. It appears some users are already getting notified of the Beta Program for One UI 8 before sign-ups begin. One of our own writers has now received this notification on their Galaxy device.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.