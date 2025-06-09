Wished Now Brief was more useful? Samsung is set to upgrade it with your help.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly working on the ability to create custom cards in Now Brief.

This would let you create a card that pops up at a specific time, while allowing you to open a specific app.

We’re guessing this feature is on the way for the stable One UI 8 release.

Samsung introduced the Now Brief feature on the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, taking a page from the Google Now playbook. This feature is meant to show you various information cards at different times of the day (morning, afternoon, evening), but we thought there was plenty of room for improvement.

Fortunately, SammyGuru has uncovered evidence that Samsung is working on the ability to create your own Now Brief cards. The outlet said this feature was found in a hidden menu in the Modes and Routines app. Unfortunately, the menu is only available in Korean, but you can view some of the machine-translated screenshots below.

For starters, you can give your card a name (e.g., morning exercise time, medication reminder) and optional details (e.g., “start exercising right now!”). From here, you can add an image and choose an app to open via the card. Finally, you can apparently set a notification time for the card and whether you’d like it to repeat on a schedule (e.g. every month).

The outlet was able to go through all of these steps, but it seems like the cards don’t pop up in Now Brief just yet. So we might have to wait for the stable One UI 8 release to see this functionality.

Colleague Joe Maring previously complained that Now Brief was a “glorified news and weather app,” so being able to create your own cards seems like a handy way to bring more cards and info to the feature. In fact, SammyGuru mooted use cases like a card for your public transport app popping up at 5:00 PM, or a card for your music player in the mornings. We also hope Samsung is working on granular app actions (i.e. not just opening an app), as that could make custom Now Brief cards far more powerful.

