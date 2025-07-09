Samsung Now Brief is getting much more useful with these new features

TL;DR The Now Brief feature on Samsung’s new foldable phones can now read your briefing out loud for you.

It also supports new info types, such as parking spot reminders and wearable battery alerts.

These additions are available on Samsung’s new foldable phones.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 series, which are the first Galaxy phones with One UI 8. The new software has plenty of features, but it also brings two welcome upgrades to Now Brief.

We can confirm that Now Brief on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 can read your summaries out loud. You can activate this read aloud option by tapping the waveform icon in the top right corner, below the battery icon. Check out our screenshots below.

Once you’ve tapped the audio option, you can hit the pause icon to temporarily halt the audio playback or the X icon to stop it completely. Either way, this is a handy way to get your Now Brief summary. This is especially useful if you’re driving, visually impaired, or otherwise unable to read in the moment.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about an audio option coming to Now Brief. We discovered evidence of this feature back in May. Nevertheless, we hope this feature comes to more Galaxy phones as part of the One UI 8 upgrade.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

This isn’t the only Now Brief addition we spotted on the foldables. We also discovered new info card types (seen above), namely parking spot reminders, smart home, and wearable battery alerts. These info types were initially spotted last month. Nevertheless, all of these options should go some way to making Now Brief a more powerful tool.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date • More durable design • 200MP primary camera • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy MSRP: $1,999.99 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $420.00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Largest ever Flex Window • 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X folding screen • 7 years of updates MSRP: $1,099.00 Melds Galaxy AI with the new edge-to-edge FlexWindow With a 6.9-inch main display and a 4.1-inch FlexWindow outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 focuses on putting AI smarts in your pocket. Measuring just 13.74mm thick when folded, it's the slimmest Z Flip phone yet. Packed with a 50MP camera and a suite of AI tools, Samsung calls the Z Flip 7 a "pocket-sized selfie studio." See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $320.00

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.