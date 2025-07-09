Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Now Brief is getting much more useful with these new features
1 hour ago
- The Now Brief feature on Samsung’s new foldable phones can now read your briefing out loud for you.
- It also supports new info types, such as parking spot reminders and wearable battery alerts.
- These additions are available on Samsung’s new foldable phones.
Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 series, which are the first Galaxy phones with One UI 8. The new software has plenty of features, but it also brings two welcome upgrades to Now Brief.
We can confirm that Now Brief on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 can read your summaries out loud. You can activate this read aloud option by tapping the waveform icon in the top right corner, below the battery icon. Check out our screenshots below.
Once you’ve tapped the audio option, you can hit the pause icon to temporarily halt the audio playback or the X icon to stop it completely. Either way, this is a handy way to get your Now Brief summary. This is especially useful if you’re driving, visually impaired, or otherwise unable to read in the moment.
It’s not the first time we’ve heard about an audio option coming to Now Brief. We discovered evidence of this feature back in May. Nevertheless, we hope this feature comes to more Galaxy phones as part of the One UI 8 upgrade.
This isn’t the only Now Brief addition we spotted on the foldables. We also discovered new info card types (seen above), namely parking spot reminders, smart home, and wearable battery alerts. These info types were initially spotted last month. Nevertheless, all of these options should go some way to making Now Brief a more powerful tool.