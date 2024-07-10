Samsung's brand-new Galaxy AI features are coming to your older phone

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6’s Galaxy AI features are coming to older devices.

The company didn’t issue more details such as supported devices or specific features coming to older phones.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing some new AI features to the table. You might not have to buy these phones to get new AI features, though.

“We also plan to roll out the new Galaxy AI features we announced today to select Galaxy devices by the end of the year,” Samsung executive Annika Bizon noted on-stage during the company’s Unpacked event.

Samsung didn’t provide details about supported devices or the specific features coming to previous devices. But this news isn’t surprising in light of older flagship phones receiving some of the Galaxy S24‘s Galaxy AI features earlier this year.

We fully expect that most (if not all) of the Galaxy AI features announced today will be available on the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have this silicon in the US as well.

For what it’s worth, Samsung’s own website lists the Drawing Assist feature as supported on the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. We’ve asked Samsung about this listing and representatives have acknowledged receipt of the question. Check out the image below.

Samsung’s confirmation that Galaxy AI features would come to older devices was also accompanied by tiny disclaimer text. The text reiterated that Galaxy AI features would be free until the end of 2025. This isn’t new information, though.

However, the disclaimer also noted that “different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.” We’re not sure about Samsung’s definition of AI features provided by third parties (it uses Google’s AI models for many features, after all), but it stands to reason that the Google Gemini assistant would be exempt from a future Galaxy AI subscription.

