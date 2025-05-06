Samsung may be planning an unusual move for its next Galaxy Watch update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung might skip over the One UI 7 Watch update and go straight to One UI 8 Watch.

The company is reportedly planning this to match its smartwatch software with that of its phones.

One UI 8 is expected to be released in beta form next month.

It’s unclear whether One UI 8 Watch will be based on Wear OS 6 or Wear OS 5.1.

Samsung just rolled out One UI 7, and naturally, Galaxy Watch owners have been expecting an upgrade too. Samsung is currently running One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5 on its smartwatches, and One UI 7 Watch based on Wear OS 5.1 would have been the next step up. However, reports now indicate that Samsung may skip over this version entirely.

According to X user IposDev and SamMobile‘s sources, Samsung will go directly from One UI 6 Watch to One UI 8 Watch. Yes, it seems the company is skipping a numbered version update for Galaxy Watches for the very first time. The company is apparently doing this to match its smartwatch software with that of its phones. You’re probably wondering why Samsung won’t release One UI 7 Watch in that case, since flagship Galaxy phones are finally running One UI 7. The answer may lie in the One UI 8 release timeline.

IposDev/x

Rumor has it that the Android 16-based One UI 8 update is right around the corner. In fact, Samsung is expected to begin beta trials for the software as soon as next month, with its stable version expected to roll out to flagship Galaxy phones in August or September. That’s why it makes sense for Samsung to skip straight to One UI 8 Watch, aligning it with its phones, instead of releasing a One UI 7 Watch update that would only be relevant for a few months.

So if you’re a Galaxy Watch owner eagerly waiting for the Wear OS 5.1 update — which, by the way, is based on Android 15 — you might need to wait a little longer. If the reports are true, Samsung may hold off on releasing Wear OS 5.1 until it launches One UI 8 Watch, which is expected to debut with the Galaxy Watch 8 in July. What would make more sense is if Samsung launched One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6, which in turn should be based on Android 16. The company has teased an innovative new design and enhanced health-related features for the upcoming Galaxy Watch refresh.