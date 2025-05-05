One UI 8 release timeline may have leaked and it's good news!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may launch the first One UI 8 beta as early as June, with a stable release possibly following in August or September.

One UI 8 is expected to deliver incremental improvements, making for a faster rollout compared to One UI 7.

A more substantial mid-cycle update — One UI 8.5 — is rumored to debut with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung has historically been one of the most dependable brands in the industry for timely software updates. However, delays with the One UI 7 rollout have undeniably shaken user confidence. Still, Samsung’s track record for long-term software support remains among the best, and the One UI 7 rollout appears to be an exception rather than the norm. Now, with Android 15 officially released for Galaxy devices, all eyes are turning to its successor, One UI 8.

While Samsung hasn’t publicly shared any details about One UI 8, we’re now hearing early reports about its potential release timeline. According to tipster Tarun Vats, the first One UI 8 beta could launch as early as June, aligning with Google’s upcoming Android 16 release. However, Vats cautions that Samsung’s update schedules are often subject to change, so this timeline should be taken with a grain of salt.

Given that the One UI 7 beta only rolled out in December last year, a swift One UI 8 rollout could surely help Samsung rebuild some of the trust it has lost with its fanbase. If the beta does launch in June, Vats predicts that the stable One UI 8 update, based on Android 16, could arrive as soon as August or September. That means we may be looking at a shorter and more efficient beta cycle for the new software than what we saw with One UI 7.

It’s also important to note that One UI 7 was a significant update for Samsung, while One UI 8 is expected to focus more on incremental improvements rather than major new features. With fewer sweeping changes, the testing and rollout process for One UI 8 may prove simpler and faster for the company. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that the next major update will be One UI 8.5, likely debuting alongside the Galaxy S26 series.