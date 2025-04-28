Samsung is bringing back a 'Classic' for the Galaxy Watch 8

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A device with the name “Galaxy Watch 8 Classic” has received Bluetooth SIG certification.

The listing shows that the model number is SM-L505U.

A rumor claims that Samsung may also launch a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung has an Unpacked event coming up this summer, during which it will launch its latest foldables. This event may also double as a launch for the company’s next line of smartwatches. A new certification listing suggests that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be one of these smartwatches. Meanwhile, a rumor claims we can also expect a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

A device with the name “Galaxy Watch 8 Classic” has been spotted in a listing on the Bluetooth SIG site. This listing reveals that the device carries the model number SM-L505U. Unfortunately, this listing reveals nothing else about the device.

Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Based on this listing, Samsung appears to be planning to bring the Classic back into the rotation. In addition to this news, a rumor suggests that another smartwatch is on the way.

After launching the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it was expected that there would be a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. According to a report from the Greek site Techmaniacs, this may be the case, and it could have the same design as the previous model. This new iteration of the Ultra may stand out from the old model by offering more storage space and having a graphical interface that’s reminiscent of One UI 7. It’s also mentioned that the Ultra 2 may cost €699 (~$798 USD), which is the same as last year, and the original Ultra may drop down to €400 (~$457 USD).

There was some confusion over whether the model number SM-L50x refers to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic or the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. But the certification listing seems to have answered that question. Other reports have said that the model numbers SM-L32x and SM-L33x refer to two sizes of the standard Galaxy Watch 8.

