Android 15 is finally hitting Pixel Watch models with Wear OS 5.1 update

Google’s March 2025 Pixel drop is here, and it’s bringing a fresh wave of upgrades to Pixel smartphones, watches, and other devices. While the smartphone updates are always exciting, the spotlight this time is on the Pixel Watch lineup, which is getting an update to Wear OS 5.1.

The Bluetooth/Wi-Fi versions of Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 are now getting access to the Wear OS 5.1 update. What’s notable about this update is a switch from Android 14 (which Wear OS 5 was based on) to Android 15 as the underlying platform for Wear OS. The updated Android base has been confirmed through official factory images , and Telegram user Nail Sadykov also shared screenshots from their Pixel Watch 2, further verifying the upgrade.

The Wear OS 5.1 update doesn’t bring a ton of new functionality with it, although we do get two new features as highlighted by the Google developers blog:

Credential manager support: The Credential Manager API provides a unified authentication solution, supporting sign-in flows using passwords, passkeys, and federated identity (such as Sign In with Google). A user’s credentials are stored in a credential provider, which syncs account information across devices.

Watch speaker playback: On devices that support media playback through the watch speaker, users can select this speaker as their preferred media output option if your app integrates with the Wear Output Switcher.

The March 2025 update also brings several targeted improvements to Pixel Watches, focusing on health tracking and usability. One of the most significant additions is Loss-of-Pulse Detection, a feature for which the Pixel Watch 3 recently received FDA clearance. This functionality can detect when a user’s heart stops beating, potentially serving as a critical tool in emergency situations.