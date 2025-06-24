Samsung just leaked its own Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 colors, including exclusive shade

Evan Blass

TL;DR Samsung has accidentally published staging sites for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The listings are filled with placeholder information, but they seemingly confirm colors and storage options.

Samsung will apparently offer Green Mint as the online-exclusive color.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy foldable phones next month, and we’ve seen a steady stream of leaks already. However, it looks like the company may have inadvertently posted information about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7.

Samsung seems to have accidentally published staging sites for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 on its Irish website. These purchase pages have a ton of placeholder details that apply to previous launches, but the pages seem to have confirmed the phone colors.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 (codenamed B7) is listed with Coral Red, Jet Black, and Blue Shadow color schemes. This lines up with renders shared by veteran leaker Evan Blass yesterday, and seen at the top of the page.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (codenamed Q7) is listed with Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow color options. We previously saw the Blue Shadow and Jet Black renders leak earlier this week, but the Silver Shadow option wasn’t shown off at the time.

Both phones are listed with Green Mint as the Samsung.com exclusive color. This differs from the online-exclusive shades seen on last year’s foldables and the Galaxy S25 series, suggesting that this isn’t a placeholder color.

We also see storage variants listed here, namely 256GB and 512GB options for the Flip 7 and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants for the Z Fold 7. This would be in line with other leaked listings.

We have to caution you once again that these listings are populated with placeholder details otherwise. For example, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is listed at an absurdly low price, while the Z Flip 7 price also seems lower than last year’s model. Furthermore, the “double your storage” promotion seen here expired on February 6, while the July 25 shipping date matches last year’s foldables. We also see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images used in places. Needless to say, it seems like the colors and storage might be the only accurate information here.

