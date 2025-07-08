Samsung reveals One UI 8's major security upgrades, coming first to Fold 7, Flip 7

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced several key security upgrades for its One UI 8 software.

The company is now offering Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) to further protect user data.

Knox Matrix will also automatically sign you out of your Samsung account on a connected Galaxy device in the event of a serious threat.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its new foldable phones tomorrow (July 9), and we’re also expecting these devices to offer One UI 8 out of the box. Now, the Galaxy maker has revealed some key security upgrades coming to the new software.

Samsung revealed in a blog post that its upcoming phones running One UI 8 will get Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP): KEEP creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the device’s secure storage area, ensuring that each app can access only its own sensitive information and nothing more. The Galaxy maker adds that KEEP helps to secure personal user insights, such as routines and preferences. These on-device insights reside within Samsung’s Personal Data Engine and power features like semantic search in the Gallery app and Now Brief. Furthermore, Samsung says this enhanced protection tech now protects Now Brief, Smart Suggestions, and “other on-device features that rely on user-specific inputs.”

Knox Matrix is also getting a welcome upgrade in One UI 8, as it’ll now offer “proactive” protection for connected Galaxy devices: When a device is flagged for serious risk — such as system manipulation or identity forgery — it is designed to automatically sign out of the Samsung Account, cutting off access to cloud-connected services to prevent threats from spreading. Samsung says users are then alerted across their connected Galaxy devices and taken to the Security status of your devices page to check the issue and take specific actions. The company adds that connected devices without the latest security patches will trigger a “yellow-level” warning.

Finally, the Galaxy maker is improving its Secure Wi-Fi feature by offering quantum-resistant encryption. Samsung says this encryption feature should help thwart so-called “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks. Either way, between these additions and Android 16 features like the Advanced Protection Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 should have plenty of security-focused options.

