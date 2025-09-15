Samsung's latest Good Lock module could supercharge the Gallery app

TL;DR Samsung has started testing a new Good Lock app dubbed Gallery Assistant beta.

The app brings a number of photo and video editing options under one umbrella.

These features include advanced watermarks, media compression, and saving images as a PDF.

Samsung has a ton of apps under its Good Lock umbrella, giving users a variety of extra options beyond the One UI platform. These Good Lock apps cover categories like the camera, home screen, audio, and notifications. Now, it looks like Samsung is adding another Good Lock app to its stable.

Samsung users in Korea spotted a so-called Gallery Assistant beta app. This app is currently restricted to the company’s home market, and it looks like you’ll need to sign up to test it via the Samsung Members app. Check out the machine-translated screenshots below, courtesy of user TeraBlock.

Unfortunately, Gallery Assistant beta is currently restricted to One UI 8 phones. The first and second screenshots above specifically point to the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7/FE.

So what does this app do, then? The third screenshot above mentions capabilities like cropping, media compression, rotate and flip functionality, image comparisons, watermark functionality, converting images to a PDF, and printing. Many of these features are already available in Samsung’s pre-installed photo editor, which initially made me wonder what the point of this app was.

However, a separate Community thread also goes into more detail. The thread confirms that you can use a slider to adjust media compression and choose HEVC for videos, batch-extract subjects from up to 20 images at once, and import images to use as watermarks. In the case of watermarks, you can also have them repeat at regular intervals across an image (e.g., so the watermark can’t be easily cropped out).

In any event, Gallery Assistant beta has the potential to be a solid companion to the Camera Assistant app. Camera Assistant lets you tweak options like shutter key behavior, audio monitoring, picture softening, auto HDR, and distortion correction. It even lets you save videos to external storage as part of an update earlier this year.

