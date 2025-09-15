Breaking: One UI 8 stable starts rolling out for the Galaxy S25 series

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out the first One UI 8 stable release for the Galaxy S25 series.

The update is being gradually rolled out to users in South Korea, but we expect a rollout for users in the US and the rest of the world to follow very soon.

After months of beta testing, Samsung is now following through on its One UI 8 expansion plans by finally rolling out stable One UI 8 based on Android 16 to its flagship, the Galaxy S25 series.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

The first One UI 8 stable build for the Galaxy S25 series (h/t Tarun Vats) is 3.8GB in size and has the version number S938NKSU5BYI3/S938NOKR5BYI3/S938NKSU5BYI3, depending on the region. This update is rolling out gradually to all users in South Korea, but we expect users in the US, UK, India, and the rest of the world to also to get it very soon.

The update includes the September 1, 2025, security patch. The changelog highlights features like automatic call captioning and Now Brief functionality. You can check out all the changes this update brings over One UI 7 in our One UI 8 hands-on.

Stable One UI 8 rollout to the Galaxy S25 series marks a significant expansion of Samsung’s latest stable release. Before this release, you could get stable One UI 8 only with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE — and it’s wild to think that users would upgrade to the latest flagship only for the latest software version. Samsung didn’t mention which devices will get stable One UI 8 in September, so we’re crossing our fingers for a wider rollout. The company also promised that One UI 8 Watch will also expand its availability beyond the Galaxy Watch 8 series “later in the year.”

Follow