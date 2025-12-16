Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold settles for 15W wireless charging — here's why

TL;DR Samsung’s new tri-fold prioritizes thinness through custom engineering, measuring just 3.9mm when unfolded.

A special slimmed-down wireless charging coil from partner Witz was essential for this ultra-thin design.

It’s “Qi2 Ready,” but requires a special magnetic case for accessories, as it has no built-in magnets.

Foldables have always fought a war on two fronts: You want a massive screen, but you don’t want a brick in your pocket. With the new Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung has managed to keep the phone slim, measuring only 12.9mm thick when folded and just 3.9mm when open. Achieving this slim design required impressive engineering, especially when it came to powering the device without needing to plug it in.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The standout feature here isn’t the hinge or the screen. Instead, it’s a custom wireless charging module made by Witz, a company that started as part of Samsung Electro-Mechanics, ET News reports (via SamMobile). Standard wireless charging coils are too thick for a device that unfolds to under 4mm. Cramming a regular module into the Galaxy Z TriFold would have either compromised the battery size or made the phone uncomfortably chunky.

Samsung’s solution was to commission Witz, a longtime supplier for the Galaxy S and Z series, to create an ultra-slim charging coil. According to Witz, its slim wireless charging module matches the thin design and structure of the Galaxy Z TriFold.

What does this mean for everyday use? The phone offers 15W wireless charging using the Wireless Power Consortium’s (WPC) Qi standard. This is the same as the current Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it doesn’t quite hit the rumored speeds of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra, which leaks suggest could jump to 25W.

While the marketing materials mention “Qi2 Ready,” there is a limitation to this. The phone does not have built-in magnets like Apple’s MagSafe or fully Qi2-compliant devices such as the Pixel 10 series. The charging coil works with the Qi2 standard, but you will need a special case with magnets to attach magnetic chargers and wallets to the back.

The phone is equipped with a 5,600mAh battery split into three cells, supports 45W wired charging, and offers 4.5W reverse wireless charging to charge your earbuds.

Right now, the Galaxy Z TriFold is available in South Korea and China. However, US buyers should start getting themselves ready, as it is expected to arrive in the United States in the first quarter of 2026.

Follow