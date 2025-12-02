The Galaxy Z TriFold is all set for the US market with these offers

TL;DR Samsung has launched its first tri-folding device, the Galaxy Z TriFold, debuting in South Korea on December 12, 2025.

The phone will roll out to other markets, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US (in Q1 2026), though pricing remains unannounced.

Perks include six months of Google AI Pro access and a 50% one-time display repair discount.

After months of buildup and teasers, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first multifolding device. It’s an impressive phone-tablet hybrid, allowing users to enjoy the best of both worlds, as long as they are okay with the phone’s hefty weight. If the Galaxy Z TriFold sounds interesting to you, here are all the countries where the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available!

Galaxy Z TriFold global availability

The Galaxy Z TriFold is set to launch first in South Korea on December 12, 2025. Beyond this, the foldable will be making its way to China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the US.

Samsung has not provided a timeline for regions outside the US, but has confirmed that the TriFold will be available in the US during the first quarter of 2026. However, pricing details are still pending.

Samsung says that users will be able to try out the Galaxy Z TriFold in select retail stores in these launch countries for a quick hands-on with the exciting form factor.

Galaxy Z TriFold offers Customers who purchase the Galaxy Z TriFold will receive a six-month trial of Google AI Pro, providing access to powerful Gemini features, including Nano Banana Pro for image generation and Veo3 for video generation, as well as 2TB of cloud storage.

Samsung is also introducing an exclusive display repair benefit for the Galaxy Z TriFold. Every Galaxy Z TriFold purchaser will be eligible for a one-time 50% discount on display repair costs. This is likely much needed, as the displays on the Z TriFold constitute a significant cost component, and customers would otherwise face sticker shock at the estimated repair price.

The display repair benefit also suggests that Samsung anticipates some teething issues and complaints arising with the TriFold. Samsung’s first-generation Galaxy Fold also faced display issues, so users spending so much money on the TriFold should take note that it is indeed a risky purchase, being a first-generation, bleeding-edge product.

