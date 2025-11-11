The Galaxy S26 series could get its first major wireless charging upgrade in years

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S26 phones will apparently receive wireless charging speed upgrades for the first time in years.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get 25W wireless charging while the S26 and S26 Plus are said to offer 20W speeds.

This would be a notable boost over the 15W speeds seen on Samsung flagships for over five years now.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones have long topped out at 15W wireless charging speeds. By contrast, it’s not uncommon for the best Android phones from rival brands to offer 30 to 50W wireless speeds. Thankfully, Samsung might actually bring a long-overdue speed upgrade.

ET News reports that all Galaxy S26 series models will receive faster wireless charging speeds. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will apparently lead the charge with 25W wireless charging, while the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus are poised to receive 20W speeds.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

This would mark the first time in roughly six years that Samsung’s Galaxy S phones have received a boost to wireless charging speeds. The outlet notes that 2020’s Galaxy S20 series was the first Galaxy S flagship family to support 15W wireless charging. And every Galaxy S flagship since then has offered 15W speeds. This speed boost could apparently reduce wireless charging time by 40%.

Do you want the Galaxy S26 series to have faster wired or wireless charging? 3 votes I want faster wired charging 100 % I prefer faster wireless charging 0 %

Despite this apparent upgrade, the Galaxy S26 range would lag behind rivals like OnePlus, HONOR, and Xiaomi in terms of peak wireless wattage. By contrast, the OnePlus 13 offers 50W speeds while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers 80W wireless charging. Nevertheless, this would still be a welcome and overdue upgrade for Samsung phones. Some people might not mind slow wireless charging speeds, as they keep their phone on a charging pad for stretches at a time. However, this would be a great move for the people who prefer the convenience of cable-free charging but still want brisk speeds.

Samsung’s upcoming flagships are also tipped to offer integrated magnets for Qi2 MPP charging. If confirmed, Samsung would join HMD and Google in offering built-in magnets for wireless charging. There’s also good news if you’re hoping for faster wired speeds, as the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumored to offer 60W wired charging.

Follow