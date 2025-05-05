There's good and bad news about the batteries in Samsung's next-generation foldables

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The batteries for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have received UL Demko certification.

The Z Fold 7 would have a total battery capacity of 4,272mAh, while the Z Flip 7 gets 4,174mAh.

Both devices may have 25W wireless charging speeds, up from the 15W of previous generations.

As we get closer to summer, Samsung’s next generation of foldables is looming just over the horizon. We’re anticipating Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event in the first half of July, which may be held in New York for the first time in three years. Here, we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices, and leaks continue to give us a good idea of what to expect.

What appear to be the batteries for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have received UL Demko certification, which follows their earlier BIS certification, according to TheTechOutlook. Because of this, we now have some solid expectations for the capacities of both batteries.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 7, we’re looking at possible battery model numbers of EB-BF966ABE and EB-BF967ABE, while these got certificate numbers of DK–163799-UL and DK–163657-UL. These are Li-ion batteries with capacities of 2,126mAh and 2,146mAh, which means 4,272mAh total for the rated capacity. As a comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs in 2,355mAh and 1,918mAH batteries, which brings its rated total to 4,273mAh. In terms of marketing, since the Z Fold 6 has a typical 4,400mAh capacity, we should expect something similar for the Z Fold 7 as well.

Regarding the Z Flip 7, we’ve got model numbers EB-BF766ABE and EB-BF767ABE for the potential batteries here, with certification numbers DK–163399-UL and DK–163928-UL. On this one, the capacities of the batteries are 1,189mAh and 2,985mAh, which would be a total of 4,174mAh. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s components were rated at 2,790mAh and 1,097mAh, which is a total of 3,887mAh capacity. The typical capacity for the Z Flip 6 is 4,000mAh, so Samsung may be thinking of positioning this be as 4,300mAh for the Z Flip 7.

From these new certification listings, those who prefer the larger Galaxy Z Fold series could see a negligible drop in battery capacity, while the Z Flip fans are likely due a more substantial increase. Of course, actual battery life depends on what you do with your device all day, so these numbers may or may not have a big impact. We’ll find out when the phones launch and we try them out ourselves.

But there is some good news for both, thankfully. It appears the the next-generation of foldables should support 25W wireless charging, according to their listings in China’s 3C certification database as spotted by TheTechOutlook. However, we also saw that both the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 might only have 25W wired charging speeds as well, which isn’t as impressive as some of Samsung’s other flagships, and even mid-range devices with 45W.

We also expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 to have Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and at least 12GB RAM. With just a couple more months before the release of Samsung’s next-generation foldables, we shouldn’t have a much longer wait and will likely see plenty more leaks in the coming weeks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.