We finally know when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 could launch

TL;DR Samsung will reportedly launch its new foldables in New York.

The event is “most likely” to take place in the first week of July.

Samsung has historically launched its foldables on a Wednesday, meaning we’re expecting a July 2 launch.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the second half of the year. It now looks like we have a launch window and venue for the new foldables.

The Korea Joongang Daily reports that Samsung will hold an Unpacked event in New York for the new foldables, citing “industry insiders.” These same sources also say the event is “most likely” to take place in the first week of July. By contrast, last year’s event took place on July 10.

“Samsung has recently hosted its second-half Unpacked events in culturally significant cities, such as Seoul in 2023 and Paris last year,” a source told the website. “This year, it will return to one of the most iconic cultural cities — New York — for the first time in three years.”

The company has generally held its Unpacked foldable events on a Wednesday since the Galaxy Z Fold 2. That means the 2025 event could take place on July 2 if it indeed launches in the first week of July.

The manufacturer is tipped to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and a Z Flip 7 FE model on the day. We’re also expecting a sneak peek at other products, such as its rumored triple-screen foldable, the Project Moohan headset, and/or a pair of smart glasses.

This news also comes after another outlet reported that the Galaxy S25 Edge will launch on May 13. The phone is tipped to arrive in the US a week after China and Korea.

