Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 filings reveal charging speeds, and it's bad news

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have passed through China’s 3C regulatory website.

The listings reveal that both phones only have 25W wired charging speeds.

That means even the $500 Galaxy A56 has faster charging speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to launch in the second half of the year, and we aren’t expecting plenty of changes compared to last year’s foldable phones. Now, a regulatory filing may have given us more details.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have both passed through China’s 3C regulatory website, bearing model numbers SM-F9660 and SM-F7660 respectively. Check out our screenshot below.

3C

Unfortunately, the listings also reveal that both phones will offer 25W wired charging (9V/2.77A). That’s identical to previous models and means even the mid-range Galaxy A56 5G has a faster charging speed at 45W. The listing doesn’t tell us much more, aside from the fact that neither device will be sold with a charger.

In any event, leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders point to a much thinner design and larger screens. More specifically, the large foldable is said to have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch folding panel. The phone is said to maintain a 4,400mAh battery but could pack a 200MP main camera.

Meanwhile, leaked Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders suggest the small foldable could pack a Motorola-style 4-inch cover screen, a 6.8-inch folding display, and a 50MP/12MP rear camera pairing.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like