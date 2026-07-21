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Samsung is now just straight-up showing us the Galaxy Z Fold 8
Jul 21, 2026 — 11:36 AM ET
- A new Samsung teaser image includes a good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
- The image doesn’t include any new details, but is the clearest official look we’ve gotten at the phone so far.
- Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at an event in London on Wednesday.
Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is now mere hours away, kicking off in London tomorrow, July 22. Based on a healthy supply of leaks, we feel like we’ve got a pretty good understanding of what to expect from the show. Samsung’s also getting a little bolder with its marketing as we get closer to its showcase, with a new promotional image clearly showing the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8.
The image was shared today on the official Samsung Mobile account on X. It shows K-pop star J-Hope holding a phone that’s partially obscured by shadows, but the phone’s unique, wide shape is still recognizable as the unannounced Z Fold 8.
The phone’s silhouette is already identifiable in the original image shared by Samsung, but it’s even clearer with the brightness boosted a bit:
Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, we’re expecting the Z Fold 8 to come with a relatively squat, 16:10 cover display measuring 5.5 inches. The inner 7.6-inch screen will feature a 4:3 aspect ratio. It’s looking like the phone may start at an extremely premium $1,899 — steep, to be sure, but well under the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s rumored $2,099 pricetag. That Ultra model will ship with a more familiar, narrower form factor, as well as perks like a telephoto camera.
The next Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s first in London, starts tomorrow at 2 PM local time — in the US, that’s 9 AM Eastern or 6 AM Pacific.
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