Samsung is now just straight-up showing us the Galaxy Z Fold 8

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Samsung teaser image includes a good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The image doesn’t include any new details, but is the clearest official look we’ve gotten at the phone so far.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at an event in London on Wednesday.

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is now mere hours away, kicking off in London tomorrow, July 22. Based on a healthy supply of leaks, we feel like we’ve got a pretty good understanding of what to expect from the show. Samsung’s also getting a little bolder with its marketing as we get closer to its showcase, with a new promotional image clearly showing the wider Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The image was shared today on the official Samsung Mobile account on X. It shows K-pop star J-Hope holding a phone that’s partially obscured by shadows, but the phone’s unique, wide shape is still recognizable as the unannounced Z Fold 8.

The phone’s silhouette is already identifiable in the original image shared by Samsung, but it’s even clearer with the brightness boosted a bit:

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen J-Hope with the Z Fold 8. The BTS member has also been posting images and videos shot on the unreleased phone on his own social media accounts this month, giving us some very clear views of device

Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, we’re expecting the Z Fold 8 to come with a relatively squat, 16:10 cover display measuring 5.5 inches. The inner 7.6-inch screen will feature a 4:3 aspect ratio. It’s looking like the phone may start at an extremely premium $1,899 — steep, to be sure, but well under the Z Fold 8 Ultra’s rumored $2,099 pricetag. That Ultra model will ship with a more familiar, narrower form factor, as well as perks like a telephoto camera.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s first in London, starts tomorrow at 2 PM local time — in the US, that’s 9 AM Eastern or 6 AM Pacific.

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