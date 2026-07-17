Galaxy Z Fold 8 shows up on video as BTS joins Samsung's hype train

TL;DR A member of the popular boy band group BTS recently shared a video teasing one of Samsung’s upcoming foldables.

The foldable in question appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 just showed up in a place you wouldn’t expect

We’re only days away from Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event, where it will introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Flip 8. As you would expect, advertising for the upcoming foldables has picked up. Recently, Samsung and Spider-Man teamed up for a teaser. Now, we’re getting another taste from one of the most popular bands in the world.

If you’re a fan of BTS, then you probably know that the South Korean boy band is currently on tour around the world. Ahead of a show taking place in Paris, one of the members took some time out of their busy schedule to tease one of Samsung’s upcoming foldables. The band member in question is J-Hope, and the foldable he is holding appears to be the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

If you were hoping for a detailed hands-on video, you’re sorely out of luck. There’s not much here outside of a peace sign and a real-world look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Regardless, we already have a good idea of what to expect based on the many leaks over the months.

For example, we expect the device to have a 7.6-inch QHD+ display with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The cover screen will reportedly be a 5.5-inch QHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 16:10. We’ve also previously heard that it will feature a 4,800mAh battery with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage.

Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for July 22 and will take place in London. It’s believed that the Fold 8 will start at $1,899 when it launches.

Follow