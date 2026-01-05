Lighter weight or bigger battery? The Galaxy Z Fold 8 might give you both.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could apparently be 15 grams lighter than the Z Fold 7, while offering a 5,000mAh battery.

This would be an impressive feat as the Z Fold 7 is the lightest Fold device on the market.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also tipped to weigh just 150 grams, which would be significantly lighter than the Z Flip 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was a revelation last year, as Samsung offered the lightest book-style foldable phone. Now, a Korean publication has revealed some interesting details regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8.

The Maeil Business Newspaper reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be even lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s believed the new phone will weigh 200 grams, down from its predecessor’s 215 grams. If confirmed, this would mean the foldable is lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro and just 10 grams heavier than the Galaxy S25 Plus.

This lighter weight won’t come at the expense of battery life either, as the outlet claims the phone will ship with a 5,000mAh battery. That’s not quite on par with Chinese rivals, but still represents a big leap over the Fold 7’s 4,400mAh capacity. This would also match the Galaxy S25 Ultra‘s battery capacity.

Meanwhile, the publication reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will weigh 150 grams. That’s a sizeable decrease from the Z Flip 7‘s 188-gram weight and lighter than the Galaxy S25 Edge (163 grams). That’s encouraging news for the device, and should make for a more pocket-friendly form factor.

Otherwise, these foldable phones will purportedly maintain the same prices as their predecessors. That would be no easy task in light of significant price hikes for smartphone components such as RAM, displays, and chipsets.

