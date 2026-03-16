Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Samsung Wide Fold battery specs leak: There's good and bad news

Will it be larger than the Z Fold 7 battery? The good news is yes.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
samsung galaxy z fold 7 open lying flat
Ryan Haines / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A trusted leaker has claimed that Samsung’s Wide Fold will feature a ~4,800mAh battery.
  • This would be larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s battery but much smaller than the iPhone Fold’s reported battery size.
  • The same source claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung is widely (heh) expected to launch a so-called Wide Fold later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This foldable phone is supposedly a response to the iPhone Fold, which is tipped to offer a folding display with a wide aspect ratio.

Now, trusted tipster Digital Chat Station has asserted on Weibo that the Samsung Wide Fold will have a ~4,800mAh battery (with a 4,660mAh minimum capacity). That’s 400mAh bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery. Check out the machine-translated post below.

Samsung Wide Fold battery size Digital Chat Station
Weibo/Digital Chat Station

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Apple’s iPhone Fold is said to have a ~5,500mAh battery. In other words, Apple’s first foldable could offer a significantly bigger battery than Samsung’s rival device. It’s also worth noting that iOS has a reputation for being more efficient than Android, so Apple’s device could offer even longer endurance.

There’s promising news for Galaxy Z Fold 8 owners, though. Digital Chat Station claimed in a follow-up comment (seen below) that the “regular” foldable will have a 5,000mAh battery. This would be significantly larger than the Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery, though still not as big as the iPhone Fold battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 battery size Digital Chat Station comment
Weibo/Digital Chat Station

Otherwise, the tipster says the Wide Fold will also offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7.6-inch folding screen. We’re expecting the inner screen to have a wide aspect ratio, making it ideal for watching videos compared to the square-like aspect ratio seen on Z Fold handsets.

News
Foldable PhonesSamsungSamsung Galaxy
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.