The iPhone Fold could embarrass the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in one key area

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the iPhone Fold could have a 5,500mAh battery.

This would handily beat the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery.

This would also be on par with many Chinese foldables, although some devices offer bigger batteries.

Apple is expected to launch its first foldable phone later this year, informally dubbed the iPhone Fold. Leaks point to a squat design compared to most other foldables, and it now looks like the device could put Samsung to shame on the battery front.

Tipster Fixed-Focus Digital claimed on Weibo that the iPhone Fold will have a ~5,500mAh battery. Check out a machine-translated screenshot of the leaker’s post below.

If confirmed, the iPhone Fold would have a significantly larger battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung has used a 4,400mAh battery in its Folds since 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. This would also be larger than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold‘s 5,015mAh battery.

The iPhone Fold’s apparent 5,500mAh battery would be roughly on par with typical Fold devices from Chinese manufacturers. However, the vivo X Fold 5 offers a 6,000mAh battery, and the global HONOR Magic V5 has a 5,820mAh battery. So Apple wouldn’t be breaking foldable records in this regard. It’s still worth noting that Apple’s combination of hardware and software tends to be more efficient than Android devices. That means the iPhone Fold could still outlast rival foldables with larger batteries.

In any event, a large iPhone Fold battery would be great news for Apple and the foldable phone industry in general. I can only hope that this would push Samsung to offer much larger batteries in its own foldable phones.

This wouldn’t be the first time we heard rumors that Apple’s foldable could have a big battery, either. A Korean blogger previously asserted that Apple was testing a 5,400 to 5,800mAh battery in the iPhone Fold. So it certainly sounds more and more likely that the device has a big battery.

