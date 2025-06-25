Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders give us our first look at Silver Shadow model

TL;DR Trusted leaker Evan Blass has posted Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders

These images show off the new foldable phone in three colors, including the Silver Shadow variant for the first time.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is scheduled to launch on July 9.

Samsung will launch a variety of new products at its Unpacked event on July 9, and we’ve already seen leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders. However, one of the most trusted sources has now given us a comprehensive look at this new foldable phone.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass published Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders via his Substack newsletter, revealing three colors on offer. These color options are Jet Black, Silver Shadow, and Blue Shadow. This might be our first look at the Silver Shadow model, as recently leaked renders showed the Jet Black and Blue Shadow options. Check out all the new renders below.

These colors line up with an official staging site we discovered yesterday. The site also listed Green Mint as an online-exclusive color, although Blass hasn’t posted renders with this shade.

In any event, the renders give us a good look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from various angles, including the cover display and rear cover. We also get a look at the folded device, albeit from the hinge side. This hints at a much thinner form factor. These images also corroborate previous renders which showed that Samsung is getting rid of the under-display selfie camera on the folding screen.

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP primary camera, and larger screens. However, it sounds like the new foldable will offer the same 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging speed as the last four generations of Z Fold models.

