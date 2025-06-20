Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders reveal a major camera change hiding in plain sight

TL;DR Leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders show that the phone will have a punch-hole camera on its folding screen.

This would be a major change as Samsung has used an under-display camera since 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.

This means the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should take higher-quality selfies and videos with this camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch next month, and apparent renders were posted online yesterday. These images show an impressively thin foldable phone, but another change went unnoticed by us until now.

Android Headlines posted Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders yesterday (June 19), and the images show a punch-hole camera on the folding screen. That would be a significant change, as Samsung has offered an under-display selfie camera on the folding display since 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Check out the image at the top of the page and the image below.

This change might disappoint some people who value a full-screen experience with no interruptions. However, a punch-hole camera should deliver much better picture quality than an under-display shooter. Under-display selfie cameras lag behind conventional cameras because the screen prevents a lot of light from hitting the camera sensor. This results in noisy, dark photos compared to even old budget phones, as well as excessive lens flare and other weird artifacts.

In fact, contributor Ryan Whitwam thought the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s under-display camera took photos that were “soft and low-fi.” He concluded that this camera was only good for video calls. So we’re glad to see Samsung switching to a more conventional camera after all this time.

