Galaxy Z Fold 7 shows up in real-life images for the first time

Evan Blass

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has appeared online in real-life hands-on images.

The image shows Z Fold 7 in a blue shade, which is much lighter than the blue of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While the displays remain hidden, Samsung appears to have moved the SIM tray to a different location.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7’s launch is just around the corner, which means we are seeing an increasing number of leaks. Earlier today, we witnessed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 leak with cases, adding to the array of leaks that reveal the two phones in digital renders. For the first time, however, we are now seeing the bigger sibling of the two in real-life images.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 recently appeared fresh out of the box in hands-on images shared by leaker Jukan Choi on X. The phone shows up in a much lighter shade of blue than what is seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This colorway has appeared previously in another Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak. It is likely to be called “Blue Shadow” and also be available for the Flip 7.

The hands-on images Choi shared also showcase silver accents around the cameras. There appear to be no Galaxy S25 Ultra-like accent rings on the camera lenses themselves, which is a relief, as those have been reported to peel off easily. Previous rumors have hinted that Samsung will upgrade the primary camera to 200MP, up from 50MP on the current Fold.

Interestingly, the images also show that the SIM tray has been moved to the top edge of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 from its previous placement at the bottom. Adjacent to it lies one of the three speaker cutouts, awkwardly positioned off-center between two cellular reception bands on the body.

The images don’t reveal much about the two displays, nor do they indicate whether Samsung is reintroducing the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, as has been rumored. While the leaker also shows the Fold 7 from the side, it is difficult to verify claims about its slimness. Samsung is expected to make the Fold 7 significantly thinner, measuring only 8.9mm when shut and 4.54mm when open.

As Samsung’s July 9 Unpacked event draws closer, we expect to learn more about the Fold 7, as well as other products set to be revealed at the event.

