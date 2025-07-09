I held the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and it finally feels like Samsung actually tried

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series is the most widely available book-style foldable phone family. However, I’ve only begrudgingly recommended these devices to people wanting a large foldable. That’s mostly because Samsung has coasted on the design and hardware front while rivals have sprinted ahead with exciting designs and impressive hardware.

After laying my hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, though, I’d argue that in some ways, it’s the most cutting-edge foldable phone of 2025. I spent a little time with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event, and here are my thoughts.

Would you upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 7? 5 votes Yes, from the Fold 6 20 % Yes, from the Fold 5 or earlier 40 % No, I'm waiting for next year 40 %

Where is Samsung, and what have you done with it?

Easily the first thing that caught my eye about Samsung’s new Fold was just how thin it was. Samsung says it’s actually 8.9mm thin when folded, which means it’s tied with the OPPO Find N5 as one of the thinnest foldable phones so far. Check out the third photo above, showing off the Z Fold 7 compared to the negligibly thinner S25 Ultra. It really drives home this thin form factor — it’s finally almost the same size as a regular slab smartphone when folded.

Samsung says the Z Fold 7 is light, too, weighing just 215 grams. That makes it the lightest book-style foldable phone in the world so far. It’s slightly lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218 grams), although I think that has more to do with some other hardware sacrifices that we’ll get to in a bit.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 really feels like the biggest leap for the Fold line in years.

Samsung has also opted for larger screens this time, namely an 8-inch 120Hz folding screen and a 6.5-inch cover display (OLED). This is a significant jump on paper and once again marks Samsung catching up to competitors. The larger folding screen isn’t something I immediately noticed. However, I didn’t have to struggle to see a display crease despite the company saying it should be less visible.

I’m more enthused by the Fold 7 finally embracing a cover screen aspect ratio of 21:9, as that’s closer to conventional smartphones. And it’s something I noticed in my short time with the phone. Between the thin, light design and this aspect ratio, this is as close as a foldable phone has gotten to a conventional phone.

Things aren’t all great on the design front, though. One thing I noticed is that tapping the cover display while the folded device is on a table results in serious wobble due to the camera bumps (check out the first image above). I would’ve preferred a Pixel-style wide camera bar or a circular camera bump to mitigate this issue.

It’s also worth noting that the Z Fold 7 doesn’t offer S Pen support. Samsung had to remove the digitizer in the display to facilitate this thin design. I’d say it’s a fair trade-off as I’m not a stylus or S Pen user. But it will be a disappointment for these users, especially now that we’ve got a slightly larger screen to work with.

Nevertheless, after years of mediocre foldable hardware, I’d given up hope of Samsung offering a truly cutting-edge design that would compete with rivals. So I wouldn’t be unhappy if they stuck with the same fundamental design for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and 9.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs: I knew there was a catch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Hardware design and specs have always been two traditional weaknesses of the Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung clearly nailed the design this time, so what about the specs? Well, about that…

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be a performance beast thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB or 16GB of RAM; you can always rely on Samsung to bring the latest and greatest silicon at the very least. Unfortunately, the company is sticking with a 4,400mAh battery. The chipset should help deliver longer endurance, and I obviously didn’t spend enough time with the phone to thoroughly test its battery life. But this is still a downer after four generations of Folds have had the same battery capacity — silicon-carbon batteries are out there, but Samsung isn’t using them, and no one is buying the AI-optimization excuse for better battery life.

I’m also disappointed to see 25W wired charging once again. This decision is even more annoying in 2025 when the much cheaper Galaxy A56 5G has 45W wired speeds.

Samsung clearly nailed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 design, but it needs to catch up in the specs war.

Either way, it’s clear that Samsung lags behind Chinese brands in terms of battery capacity and charging speeds. By comparison, the HONOR Magic V3 has a 5,150mAh battery while the recently launched vivo X Fold 5 enjoys a 6,000mAh (!) battery. I feel like even a small capacity bump would’ve been welcomed here.

Otherwise, Samsung’s new phone also has a couple of new cameras this time. The first is a 200MP main camera, which replaces the long-standing 50MP shooter. I didn’t get a chance to use the camera a lot, but it certainly creates a giant bump, as earlier discussed. And yes, you can indeed shoot full-resolution 200MP shots if you really want to. Meanwhile, the second new camera is a 10MP selfie shooter on the folding display, replacing the crappy 4MP under-display camera. I didn’t try the new selfie camera, either, but almost any conventional camera should be better than an under-display shooter.

Samsung’s secondary cameras are mostly unchanged. The 12MP ultrawide camera is slightly larger this time, but the 3x 10MP camera is still the same telephoto snapper as before. I really wish Samsung would offer a 50MP shooter like its rivals or do a Google and offer a ~12MP 5x camera. As a result, I don’t have faith in the phone’s long-range zoom capabilities.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 software: The best gets even better

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung’s key strength in the foldable phone space is its software, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 builds on this in a few ways, thanks to One UI 8 atop Android 16. New features this time include side-by-side photo editing so you can still view the original image while editing, Audio Eraser in more Samsung apps, and object eraser suggestions in the Gallery app. Google is also bringing a couple of notable additions. There’s the ability to use Circle to Search in games so you can get tips without leaving the game, AI mode in Circle to Search, and a more optimized Gemini Live for the large screen.

These features are in addition to Android 16 features or previous Samsung capabilities like 90:10 multitasking, DeX, Now Bar, Now Brief, split-screen and multi-window multitasking, and more. I thought previous Galaxy Z Fold models were leagues ahead of rivals in terms of software, and it looks like Samsung is still far ahead of the pack in this regard.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also get seven years of OS upgrades and security patches. This makes it among the best update policies on the market for a foldable phone, tied with the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Should you buy it?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

It’s a little too soon to say that you should definitely buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But its slim and light form factor legitimately stands out as a top-notch foldable design in 2025. So you should certainly consider the phone if the chunky form factor of previous Galaxy Z Fold models put you off in the past. Toss in Samsung’s expansive software, impressive update policy, and top-tier performance on paper, and there’s never been a better time to buy a Galaxy Z Fold device.

Unfortunately, Samsung still needs to address its ageing spec sheet if it truly wants to beat the competition. Additions like a 200MP main camera and a new selfie camera are welcome, but it’s high time for a battery/charging upgrade and new secondary cameras — I want a better telephoto, Samsung! It also doesn’t help that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a little more expensive than last year at $1,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date • More durable design • 200MP primary camera • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy MSRP: $1,999.99 Thin, light, high-powered, and it folds! The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch OLED screen, a 200MP camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery. The Galaxy AI experience is baked in, offering tools across the camera, Circle to Search, and much more. Best of all, Samsung continues to evolve their fold folding hinge assembly, promising reduced visibility of the crease. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $420.00