Google is turning Circle to Search into the game guru you never knew you needed

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is introducing gaming help for Circle to Search.

Players can now use the feature to get tips or learn more about a title when gaming on mobile.

The feature is designed to help you find tips related to your exact spot in the game.

Whether you’re an expert gamer or not, it’s easy for any player to find themselves stuck in a game. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of walkthroughs and strategy guides to turn to on the internet. While you previously had to search for this help manually, you’ll now be able to let Circle to Search do the work for you.

During Galaxy Unpacked, it was announced that Circle to Search is gaining a new ability. Google is introducing gaming help to Android’s AI-powered search feature. As the company explains, you’ll now be able to get tips, identify a new character, and find winning strategies by using Circle to Search. This new function is designed to help you find tips related to wherever you are in the game.

If you follow our APK teardowns, you may remember that Android Authority first spotted Circle to Search’s Game Help feature back in January. At the time, it appeared as a chip above the search box, with the text “Get Game Help.” Tapping on the chip takes a screenshot of where you are in the game and adds the text “Get help with this game” to perform a quick Google Search.

It goes without saying that the results you get from this feature will likely vary. If Google Search doesn’t recognize the context of the screenshot, you’ll likely need to refine the search as you would normally do when performing a search manually. Regardless, it’s a nice addition to Circle to Search’s growing list of capabilities.

